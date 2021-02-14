Ocean City to remember later wars with new monument

Other years, crowds have gathered at Veterans Memorial Park for Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other events at which representatives of local veterans’ organizations have placed a wreath at the memorial.

In his video presentation in 2020, Marzulli said it was 50 years since he became a Marine.

“So not only do I remember and honor those gone, I remember and honor my brothers of Platoon 3120” after so much time, he said.

In those comments, he mentioned a proposal to add a monument to the city. He indicated the pandemic delayed those plans.

“This Memorial Day was to be a special day for the veterans of the Korea War and the Vietnam War. The city and veterans were to add a monument to those two wars. I’m sure as this virus is beaten and subdued, we will again gather to unveil this monument to the men and women who served in these two wars,” Marzulli said at the event.

In a recent interview, he also said he wants the piece ready this spring.

“We’d like to be able to unveil it and have Memorial Day outside where it belongs,” he said.