Ocean City to offer Citizens' Police Academy

OCEAN CITY — Residents are being offered an inside look at police operations via a Citizens’ Police Academy set to start in March.

"This is another program to expand our community-based efforts," police Chief Jay Prettyman said Tuesday. "It will open lines of communication and create a better understanding among the community of police operations in Ocean City."

Classes are free and planned from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from March 8 to May 10 at the Ocean City Free Public Library, although some sessions will be held at the Police Department or elsewhere.

The course will cover different topics each week, including the Community Policing Unit, the Traffic Safety Unit, the K9 Unit, police dispatch, the IT Unit, Training Unit, detectives and administration.

The academy is open to all Ocean City residents and business owners 18 and older, according to officials. The posted application includes questions about the applicant’s occupation, education, whether they had attended previous academies and whether the person had ever been arrested or convicted.

It also asks why the person wants to participate and to what clubs or organizations the applicant belongs.