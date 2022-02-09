 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City to offer Citizens' Police Academy
Ocean City to offer Citizens' Police Academy

Ocean City police plan to offer a Citizens' Police Academy in March. 

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — Residents are being offered an inside look at police operations via a Citizens’ Police Academy set to start in March.

"This is another program to expand our community-based efforts," police Chief Jay Prettyman said Tuesday. "It will open lines of communication and create a better understanding among the community of police operations in Ocean City."

Classes are free and planned from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from March 8 to May 10 at the Ocean City Free Public Library, although some sessions will be held at the Police Department or elsewhere.

The course will cover different topics each week, including the Community Policing Unit, the Traffic Safety Unit, the K9 Unit, police dispatch, the IT Unit, Training Unit, detectives and administration.

The academy is open to all Ocean City residents and business owners 18 and older, according to officials. The posted application includes questions about the applicant’s occupation, education, whether they had attended previous academies and whether the person had ever been arrested or convicted.

It also asks why the person wants to participate and to what clubs or organizations the applicant belongs.

“The program offers citizens the opportunity to learn about the internal operations of the Ocean City Police Department,” reads an announcement of the academy. “Participants will be able to share their experiences and information with family, friends, co-workers and neighbors to further improve and strengthen community-police relations.”

Applications can be picked up in person at the Ocean City Police Department or downloaded from ocnj.us. Class size is limited. For more information, email kricci@ocnj.us or call 609-525-4252.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

