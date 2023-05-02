OCEAN CITY — City officials are exploring the possibility of an additional tax on units rented through apps such as Vrbo or Airbnb.

City Council member Bob Barr raised the possibility, saying it had been a budgetary windfall for other communities.

He said the rental apps add the local tax to their bills, so there would be no administrative costs for the city.

“It’s basically found money,” he said. “It doesn’t really cost the city anything.”

The proposal came as council prepared for a vote to introduce a $98.9 million budget that includes an increase to the local tax rate by 1.7 cents, bringing the tax rate per $100 of assessed property value to 49.67 cents, which works out to $2,483.50 in city taxes for a home assessed at $500,000. That does not include school or county taxes.

A public hearing and final vote are planned for May 25.

City Finance Director Frank Donato presented the spending plan to council, saying little has changed from the original proposal from Mayor Jay Gillian, including some additional grant money.

Donato told the governing body the administration was preparing a report on the potential of an additional local occupancy tax.

“The mayor’s already instructed us to look into this. We are gathering our facts. We plan on reporting those to you,” he said. “We’d also like to consider how it would interact with current rental registration ordinance.”

Barr said the city needs to continue to find new sources of revenue and not depend on taxpayers.

The city brings in millions from beach tags and parking fees, as well as revenue from other sources.

Council member Karen Bergman said she had advocated for a similar tax some time ago, but there was an issue as to whether the city could impose it only on units rented through online systems, and not on the hotel rooms and weekly rentals that are a significant part of the city’s economy.

“That’s where I got pushback a while ago,” Bergman said.

Room rentals are subject to New Jersey’s sales tax of 6.625%. There is also a state occupancy fee of 5% for the rental of hotel rooms, although the rate is reduced in Atlantic City, the Wildwoods and other locations, where there was already a local room tax.

According to the state Treasury Department, towns can add a fee of up to 3%.

In Cape May County, Cape May, West Cape May, Lower Township and Middle Township are shown to have imposed the 3% local room tax, with Cape May increasing that amount from 2% last year.

But nothing is certain for Ocean City, which in any case does not expect any impact on this year’s budget. At the Thursday City Council meeting, Gillian asked council to be careful about its discussions, and how they could be perceived in the community.

“I just want to be careful. We say something, it gets on Chatter, and then it becomes law,” Gillian said, referencing a city-focused page on Facebook. “Without the whole story, somebody that might not like it takes one little thing and blow (it) up. Next thing we know, we’ve got the whole room filled. I’m really asking this time to just give us time to get the information.”

“The important thing is to gather the facts, take it slow, inform the stakeholders and get it right,” Donato said.