Ocean City to launch jitney service Friday

Ocean City is launching a pilot program to provide jitney service to the Boardwalk and downtown, city officials said Thursday.

The service, which will begin Friday, will provide transportation to the Boardwalk. A second route will carry passengers to Asbury Avenue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.

The city will use ridership data this summer to help make any necessary scheduling changes for the future, officials said in a news release.

Boardwalk service will run from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday through Monday this weekend, June 3-4 and June 10-11. It will then run daily June 17 through Sept. 5.

The Boardwalk route is:

• 55th Street and West Avenue to 14th Street and West Avenue

• 14th and West to 14th and Ocean Avenue

• 14th and Ocean to Ninth Street and Ocean

• Ninth and Ocean to Ninth and Atlantic Avenue

• Ninth and Atlantic to Battersea Road

The downtown service will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays from June 14 to Aug. 25. That route will run along Asbury from 55th Street to Battersea Road.

Jitney fare will be $2 one way in Ocean City, payable by cash. Drivers can provide change. Children 5 and younger ride free.

For stops, wait on the north side of any intersection to flag down your jitney if heading north. If heading south, wait on the south side of any intersection. The Jitney Surfer mobile app allows passengers to track where the buses are in the city.

For more information, visit ocnj.us/jitney.

The Wildwoods announced a similar shuttle service by the Jitney Association that began Thursday.

Wildwood's service will be weekends only through June 19 and then transition to a daily route from June 20 to Sept. 5. Shuttles will then return to weekend-only service from Sept. 9 to Oct. 22.

