Ocean City to host comic convention this weekend

OCEAN CITY — The sixth OC Con will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk.
One of the headliners of the convention will be Roger Clark, an actor who voiced the lead role of Arthur Morgan in the 2018 video game “Red Dead Redemption 2.”
Clark will hold a meet-and-greet from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Also featured will be Tony DiGerolamo, a New Jersey writer and comedian. DiGerolamo has penned several “Simpsons” comic books, as well as comics about the mythical Jersey Devil, and has worked on TV's "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher." He is currently working on another Jersey Devil-themed novella called “The Pineys.”
The convention also will feature Bob Petrecca, an artist who has worked for DC, Marvel Comics and Upper Deck over his career and is currently working on a comic adaptation for an album by the rock band Dear Hunter. Other guests include Bob's son Luke Petrecca, who also does work for Upper Deck and Dear Hunter; Micahel S. Bracco, who has worked on “The Creators” graphic novel; Galica Graphics artist Garland Holloman; and New Jersey comic book artist and writer Jason Pharo.
The convention will hold a 1-mile “superhero” run on the Boardwalk at 9 a.m. Saturday, along with a “superhero” obstacle course race at 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Sign up for either event at the Civic Center at Sixth Street and the Boardwalk or at the show's website.
The Ocean City Pops Orchestra will perform at the convention Saturday. The Saber Guild Zeffo Temple will stage a lightsaber training session for children Sunday.
The convention will be capped off by Sunday’s cosplay contest.
General admission is free. Registration for the races ranges between $15 and $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger.
A full list of guests, as well as a list of vendors, panels and activities, is at
ocnjcon.com.
On April 5th, at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city's ComicCon kicks off with a visit by Star Trek Alum Levar Burton. Lucas Gartner, 10, of Upper Township, shows a drawing he made to the crowd as one of a handful of contestants in an art competition
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 5th, at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city's ComicCon kicks off with a visit by Star Trek Alum Levar Burton. (l-r) Bill Morris of Upper Township with his kids Reed and Maggie, 8 and 5, pose for a shot with the transformer's Bumble Bee.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 5th, at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city's ComicCon kicks off with a visit by Star Trek Alum Levar Burton. (l-r) Sara Brueshof of Mays Landing and Breanna Adamson of Upper Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Amy Seiden and Jamila Howard, of Philadelphia, come dressed to meet a ‘Star Trek’ actor.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Actor Levar Burton gives a fist bump to Joker cosplayer James Tartaglio, of Egg Harbor Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 5th, at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city's ComicCon kicks off with a visit by Star Trek Alum Levar Burton. Linc Griffin, 4, of Philadelphia, looks at a cosplay mace.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 5th, at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city's ComicCon kicks off with a visit by Star Trek Alum Levar Burton. Mike Lee of Atlantic City as everyone's favorite neigborhood webslinger.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 5th, at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city's ComicCon kicks off with a visit by Star Trek Alum Levar Burton. Kirk Hasting of Somers Point as the Green Hornet.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 5th, at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city's ComicCon kicks off with a visit by Star Trek Alum Levar Burton. Joanna Lee Miller of Margate.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 5th, at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city's ComicCon kicks off with a visit by Star Trek Alum Levar Burton. Christopher Deangelis, 4, of Hammonton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 5th, at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city's ComicCon kicks off with a visit by Star Trek Alum Levar Burton. Nicole Massari and Chris Slater, both of Vineland, at one of the many artist tables present.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Barry Fischer, of Galloway, Township, wants to take the Batmobile for a test drive.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 5th, at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city's ComicCon kicks off with a visit by Star Trek Alum Levar Burton. Darth Vadar, of the band Galatic Empire uses the force on Lucas Gartner, 10, of Upper Township,.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 5th, at the Ocean City Music Pier, the city's ComicCon kicks off with a visit by Star Trek Alum Levar Burton. Kristine Knowlton of Egg Harbor Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
