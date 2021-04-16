Ocean City to hold public hearing on eliminating senior housing on boardwalk

OCEAN CITY — City Council will hold a public hearing on an ordinance that would eliminate senior citizen housing in an on-boardwalk zone.
The hearing is scheduled for May 13 at 7 p.m. at the Music Pier, located at 825 Boardwalk.
