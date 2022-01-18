Ocean City to explore potential parking garage

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City plans to study the creation of a parking garage this year, Mayor Jay Gillian told City Council on Thursday.
At the same meeting, City Council President Bobby Barr announced the formation of a council committee to look at parking issues in town. Councilman Jody Levchuk is set to lead the committee, which will also include Barr and Councilman Tomaso Rotondi.
"Anybody who comes to Ocean City knows that parking is always an issue," said Levchuk on Tuesday. "Even in the off-season, in January, it's getting difficult to park on Asbury Avenue."
He believes a parking garage will improve safety, with drivers spending less time searching for spots, and offer options for residents in floods.
At the regular City Council meeting, Gillian said his administration has prioritized road work and drainage. The garage study has been requested by members of council and by business owners downtown and on the Boardwalk, Gillian said.
“Parking garages can be expensive,” he said.
Six potential city-owned sites are under consideration, he said, with plans for a presentation at the next council meeting, set for 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave. A city team will look at the potential designs and revenue from one or more parking garages, he said.
“Until we get an idea of what it might cost, where it might be built, and what it might earn, it’s impossible to know if this should be a priority among our infrastructure needs,” Gillian wrote in a message to residents and property owners on Friday. “As always, we will gather the facts first.”
A decade ago in Atlantic City, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority spent about $30 million on a parking garage near that resort's commercial area, which included leasable space and charging stations for electric vehicles.
The potential cost will be a big consideration, Levchuk said. So will the impact on the neighbors of whatever site is chosen. He said Ocean City is in good financial shape, pointing to an administration proposal for a multimillion-dollar public safety building.
Reaching a consensus on a new headquarters for the Ocean City Police and getting tha project completed is the priority, Levchuk said on Tuesday, but he added that a long-term solution to the parking issue is also important.
“We are a destination tourist island and people drive here,” Levchuk said.
There are several municipal parking lots near the Boardwalk, and lots downtown as well.
“The only place to go is up,” Levchuk said. At the same time, he said, the city should not plan on too tall a structure, to reduce potential impact on neighborhoods. In the long term, he is open to constructing more than one garage, Levchuk said, but added that Ocean City should start with one, placed to have the strongest impact.
The possibility of a multi-level parking garage close to the Boardwalk or in the downtown in Ocean City has been discussed several times in the past, but never got beyond the talking phase.
“In the meantime, our Community Services Department is continuing to work to bring back a reliable shuttle system for the summer season,” Gillian wrote in his message.
He said visitors put car-free transportation options near the top of recommendations in 2019. Plans are to connect the beach, Boardwalk and downtown with stops along the length of the city, and to allow riders to track shuttle locations with an app.
