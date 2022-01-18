Ocean City to explore potential parking garage

“Until we get an idea of what it might cost, where it might be built, and what it might earn, it’s impossible to know if this should be a priority among our infrastructure needs,” Gillian wrote in a message to residents and property owners on Friday. “As always, we will gather the facts first.”

A decade ago in Atlantic City, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority spent about $30 million on a parking garage near that resort's commercial area, which included leasable space and charging stations for electric vehicles.

The potential cost will be a big consideration, Levchuk said. So will the impact on the neighbors of whatever site is chosen. He said Ocean City is in good financial shape, pointing to an administration proposal for a multimillion-dollar public safety building.

Reaching a consensus on a new headquarters for the Ocean City Police and getting tha project completed is the priority, Levchuk said on Tuesday, but he added that a long-term solution to the parking issue is also important.

“We are a destination tourist island and people drive here,” Levchuk said.

There are several municipal parking lots near the Boardwalk, and lots downtown as well.