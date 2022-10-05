 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Ocean City to consider increasing beach tag fees

Ocean City could increase the costs of beach tags under an ordinance under consideration by City Council on Thursday. Officials say it’s been about a decade since seasonal tag costs have increased and even longer for daily and weekly tags.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — Seasonal beach tags could see a $10 increase under an ordinance set for introduction during the next City Council meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.

If the change is approved, the cost of a seasonal tag for 2023 would be $35, or $30 if purchased by May 31. This year, the tags were $25, or $20 if bought before the season started.

The cost of a daily tag will double under the proposed change, from $5 to $10. Weekly beach tags also would double in price, increasing from $10 to $20.

If council says yes Thursday, the change would still require a public hearing before a final vote, which could take place Oct. 20.

Council President Pete Madden said the cost of seasonal tags has not increased since 2011, and it’s been since about 2002 that there has been an increase in the price of the daily and weekly beach tags.

Meanwhile, inflation is increasing the cost of almost everything.

“The increased cost to maintain the beach year after year is what’s causing this,” Madden said.

The city expected to bring in $4 million from beach tags this year. In 2021, seen as a banner year after the COVID-19 restrictions of 2020, the city took in more than $4.2 million, a big number but a fraction of the city’s total $89.6 million budget this year.

"Our expenses lately have been exceeding that, which is why we're revisiting beach tag costs," said Frank Donato, Ocean City's finance director. He said the summer of 2022, tag sales brought in a little less than $4 million. 

In New Jersey, beach tag sales are supposed to cover the cost of running the beach, not serve as a revenue source. In Ocean City, operating the beach is an expensive proposition.

For instance, the city budgeted $1.6 million for salaries and wages for lifeguards, and there are numerous other expenses related to the beach, from trash collection to the morning beach raking.

The lifeguard contract is up for renegotiation, Madden said.

“That doesn’t go down. It always goes up,” he said. The city has put additional money into the beaches, he added, including the installation of mats on an increasing number of beach entrances to increase accessibility.

The city also kicks in money toward beach replenishment costs, which are mostly carried by the state and federal governments for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects.

A new beach fill is due this fall in the downtown, with a total cost of $21.5 million, and more sand is expected for the southern end of Ocean City as part of a larger project in 2023.

It also had close to a half-million dollars budgeted for beach fee regulation, which includes the badge checkers at the steps to the beach and walking among the beach blankets and umbrellas each summer.

According to Donato, Ocean City's rates for beach tags had been on the low end of communities in Cape May and Atlantic counties. He said if the change is approved, the cost for an Ocean City tag will be more in line with the cost in other towns. 

