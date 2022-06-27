Ocean City to celebrate with bike parades

OCEAN CITY — Along with music, fireworks and multiple other events planned to celebrate American independence July 4, Ocean City is set to continue its tradition of bike parades for the holiday, with one planned for the Gardens section in the city’s north end, another for the south end of the city.
Everybody is invited to participate, according to city officials. Both parades encourage riders to dress themselves and their bicycles in the spirit of the holiday. The events are free and no advance registration is required.
The South End Bike Parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, with registration starting at 9 a.m. in the Our Lady of Good Counsel parking lot at 40th Street and Asbury Avenue. This parade ends at the playground at 52nd Street and Haven Avenue.
Registration for the Gardens Civic Association Bike Parade starts at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4 in the parking lot at the foot of the Ocean City-Longport toll bridge. The route makes its way to East Atlantic Boulevard with a finish near Beach Road. The parade begins at 10 a.m.
Other weekend events include two free patriotic Ocean City Pops concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4, at Carey Stadium on the beach block of Fifth Street. A Fourth of July Skate Bash will take place 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Skate Park (Fifth Street and Asbury Avenue). A kite-flying contest will go off at 7 p.m. Monday on the beach and Boardwalk near the Music Pier. The fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday with the display launched from a barge off Ninth Street.
