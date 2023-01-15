 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean City to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

  • 0
011822-pac-nws-ocmlk

The Rev. Gregory Johnson, of Ocean City, speaks at the city’s Martin Luther King Day celebration in 2022, including quotations from King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

The coastal flooding from early Monday is over. Now, just expect a quiet Martin Luther King Jr. day, with seasonable temperatures. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says rain will return on Tuesday. Joe gives you the exact hours when wet weather will be expected.

Ocean City will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a volunteer opportunity followed by a ceremony Monday.

The community is invited to a Day of Service to honor King’s contributions, with a citywide cleanup taking place from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-up and supply distribution will take place at the Howard S. Stainton Senior Center, located in the Community Center at 18th Street and Simpson Avenue. To register, call 609-399-6111, ext. 9711.

At noon, the community will gather at the Music Pier, located at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, for a ceremony featuring a recitation of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Residents John Loeper and Dr. Patrick Kane will be honored with Martin Luther King Community Service Awards, recognizing their volunteer activity and service to the community. Seventh and eighth grade students from Ocean City Intermediate School will also be honored for their winning essays on the influence of King.

People are also reading…

The ceremony will include a complimentary soul food buffet lunch.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News