Ocean City to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Ocean City will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a volunteer opportunity followed by a ceremony Monday.
The community is invited to a Day of Service to honor King’s contributions, with a citywide cleanup taking place from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-up and supply distribution will take place at the Howard S. Stainton Senior Center, located in the Community Center at 18th Street and Simpson Avenue. To register, call 609-399-6111, ext. 9711.
At noon, the community will gather at the Music Pier, located at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, for a ceremony featuring a recitation of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Residents John Loeper and Dr. Patrick Kane will be honored with Martin Luther King Community Service Awards, recognizing their volunteer activity and service to the community. Seventh and eighth grade students from Ocean City Intermediate School will also be honored for their winning essays on the influence of King.
The ceremony will include a complimentary soul food buffet lunch.
