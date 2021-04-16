Ocean City to begin planning for 2021 Annual Action Plan

Ocean City officials will soon began planning the allocation of around $285,000 in city funding.
The funding, provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is part of the city's Annual Action Program. The city will submit its plan for the funding June 15, and is inviting members of the community to an April 28 virtual meeting to discuss various development needs.
To join the meeting April 28, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86109441958. The meeting ID is 861 0944 1958.
Written comments will also be accepted. They must be addressed to Christine D. Gundersen, Manager of Capital Planning, at 861 Asbury Ave.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
