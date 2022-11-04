Ocean City to appeal BPU decision on power lines

OCEAN CITY — With little discussion, City Council on Thursday approved hiring the law firm of Cooper Levenson to appeal a state decision allowing power lines from a planned offshore wind power project to cross the city.

The city approved paying the law firm $350 per hour, not to exceed $40,000, to represent it in appealing a decision from the Board of Public Utilities in the matter of Ocean Wind 1.

In September, the BPU approved allowing the project to run power lines under the beach at 35th Street and across the island, eventually connecting the wind turbines off the beach to the power grid at the site of the former B.L. England power plant in the Beesleys Point section of Upper Township.

The board’s vote found that the easements through property protected under the state’s Green Acres program were reasonably necessary for the project.

Although some members of the public praised the contract, and plans to appeal the BPU decision, council did not discuss the resolution before the vote. It took place as part of the consent agenda, in which multiple resolutions are decided in a single vote.

Council member Tom Rotondi voted no. He did not give a reason at the meeting. He has previously voted against the consent agenda when he feels council members were not given enough time to review the included resolutions.

On Friday, Rotondi said members have asked to receive their agenda packets two days before the meeting. They received them late Wednesday, he said. He said he and other members have asked to get their packets the Friday before the meeting.

The six other members of council voted yes.

Residents will still have a chance to speak about the power line routes.

A public hearing originally planned for Oct. 3 is now set for 6 p.m. Nov. 14.

The original hearing was set to take place in person in Ocean City but was delayed due to coastal flooding brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Advocates for and against the proposal had planned to attend that hearing.

The rescheduled hearing will take place remotely, via Zoom or over the phone. More details can be found at https://bit.ly/ocw1-ga-pub-hearing along with instructions on how to participate.

The Danish energy company Ørsted owns 75% of Ocean Wind, with PSE&G holding a 25% share. The proposal is to build almost 100 wind turbines about 15 miles off the coast, with more on the way as part of Ocean Wind 2 and other offshore wind projects.

Gov. Phil Murphy has sought to massively increase renewable energy use, describing it as an important tool to reduce carbon emissions and curb climate change. He recently set a new goal for offshore power calling for 11,000 megawatts to be generated by offshore wind by 2040.