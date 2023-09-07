OCEAN CITY — After a rocky start to the summer, the city’s new rules for the beach and Boardwalk are getting good reviews.

In 2022, while communities along the coast struggled with how to respond to large gatherings of teenagers, the city allowed teens to gather on the beach under the close scrutiny of police.

The idea, as explained at the time by Chief Jay Prettyman, was that it was far better to have one large group where officers could keep an eye on them and prevent problems from escalating, rather than having smaller groups spread around town without supervision.

“Last year, it worked until it didn’t,” said Wes Kazmarck, president of the Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association. He and other Boardwalk business owners said the city should be praised for trying to find ways to accommodate the young people without resorting to heavy-handed enforcement.

But over Memorial Day weekend, crowds of young people overwhelmed the Boardwalk. Kazmarck said parents were dropping off their teenage children with the understanding that they would be safe in the beachfront gathering.

City officials afterward reported assaults, vandalism and multiple instances in which underage visitors drank themselves to unconsciousness, with several teens taken to the hospital.

The city enacted sweeping changes, with beaches closed at 8 p.m. each night, 10 p.m. closing times for Boardwalk bathrooms and an 11 p.m. curfew for juveniles.

Backpacks and other bags were banned on and around the Boardwalk starting at 8 p.m. each night.

Prettyman, who recently announced his retirement, did not respond to a message left with his office requesting an interview. In August, he told The Philadelphia Inquirer the new rules were great for the beach and Boardwalk but meant more problems with young people in other areas of town.

“Reaction from the public over the beach and Boardwalk measures put into place has been overwhelmingly positive,” city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.

Earlier in the summer, Mayor Jay Gillian said there was initially some grumbling about the new measures but that most visitors and residents understood why they were enacted.

As city attorney Dottie McCrosson explained at several City Council meetings, the city could not tailor enforcement toward those under 18, so if officials wanted to prevent those underage from concealing a six-pack of beer or hard seltzer in a backpack by eliminating the backpack, that meant backpacks were banned for everyone.

Jamie Ford, who owns the Barefoot Trading Company on the Boardwalk, said he and other retailers ended up looking after backpacks for some people when they were told they could not carry them.

“They were stashing them everywhere,” Ford said.

After Memorial Day, Ford went to council to ask the city to take firmer steps to address the issue. He said families were reluctant to shop on the Boardwalk at night, and his employees didn’t want to be there, either.

On Labor Day, Ford said the city’s steps worked remarkably well. He said families returned, and there were still teens enjoying the Boardwalk, but without disrupting everyone else.

“I didn’t get the feeling that it was like a police state. As a merchant, I was overjoyed,” Ford said. “For me, the change was palpable. They did a heck of a job getting the word out.”

Kazmarck said enforcement started off strong, to ensure the message got across, but as things got more under control, police were able to ease off, or as he put it, to “Nerf if up.”

“No one has a playbook for this kind of stuff. I applaud the way the city handled it. Everybody for the most past seemed very happy about it,” Kazmarck said. “I think they were very reasonable in the way they handled it.”

Since the easing of restrictions on gatherings imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple shore communities have complained about large gatherings of teenagers on beaches and other areas.

Several communities have enacted new rules or earlier curfews, and officials have cited changes to the rules governing how police officers in New Jersey interact with juveniles as a significant cause of the problems.

Among the towns rolling out changes, Beach Haven on Long Beach Island changed its curfew for minors to 10 p.m., as did Sea Isle City, and Wildwood established a midnight curfew, along with a 9 p.m. beach closing time.