Ocean City team says coach’s criticism goes too far; some former players support coach

OCEAN CITY — Several members of the Ocean City High School girls basketball team challenged the treatment by their coaches, taking their complaints to the district Board of Education.

Olivia Vanesko, a student representative to the board, read a letter from the players at a meeting last Wednesday night, with 10 of the players standing behind her. Many of the players' parents were also at the meeting.

The letter cites head coach Michael Cappelletti and assistant coach Tim Kelley, accusing them of bullying the student athletes.

“We are hurt, we are sad, we are depressed, and we are done being treated like victims by these two inappropriate men,” the letter reads in part. “We are constantly worried about what they are going to say or do next, which is very unnerving, and it makes it very hard to focus on a game, or in practice.”

They asked that the coaches’ contracts not be renewed.

Cappelletti did not respond to a request for comment. This is his first season as head coach, replacing former head coach Paul Baruffi, who retired last year. Cappelletti spent years as Baruffi’s assistant coach.

The board did not specifically address the letter that night. Board members assured the students they were listening and thanked them for telling their stories, according to some who were at the meeting.

“The allegations have been and will continue to be investigated. To date, there has been no discovery of improper conduct. We will continue our review,” said Thomas Baruffi, the interim superintendent of Ocean City schools. He was named interim superintendent over the summer, while the school searches for a permanent replacement for former Superintendent Kathleen Taylor, who retired last year. He is also the brother of the former girls basketball coach.

“In the meantime, the coaches will coach,” Baruffi said.

Cappelletti was set to lead the team Tuesday night in a game against the Highland Tartans in Ocean City.

Some former players planned to attend the game to support the coaching staff, according to Kelsey Ladd, who played basketball for Ocean City with Cappelletti as an assistant coach, and who is now the youth coach for Upper Township Basketball.

She called Cappelletti “Coach Cap” and said he always tried to get the best out of his players on the court and as people.

“I played under Cap from my freshman year of high school and immediately was opened up to the idea and mentality that 'what you want to accomplish you earn, it is not given.' He made you feel like you were a part of something special,” Ladd posted on social media after the team’s allegations became public.

Another former student player, Reilly Larkin, said the program prepared students for real life, not just to win basketball games.

“The program, the history, the alumni and their success is all a testament to him and the coaches beside him both past and present. I stand by Coach Cappelletti,” Larkin wrote.

In their letter, the members of the team said they tried to take their concerns to the school’s athletic director and to the superintendent but saw no change.

“We have expressed our feelings and tried to have our voices heard, to our coaches and the administration, but we have not been heard. We are asking you to please do something,” the letter continues.

They allege Cappelletti gave his daughter favored treatment and alleged that the coaching staff belittled and abused the players, potentially at the expense of future scholarships or college admissions. They described the team environment as toxic.

“There is no constructive criticism, just screaming or name calling,” the letter reads.

“We are here to stand up for what is right and simply the only option left in this situation. The administration has ignored us and our cries for help. Even as far as to tell us ‘we are winning so it can’t be that bad,’” the letter continues.

Cappelletti is only the fourth girls basketball coach at the school in more than 50 years.

