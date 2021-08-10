Ocean City surfer looks for new ways to make an impression on social media

They also try other ways to remain visible, such as riding a ferry wake.

A couple of other people have also surfed the wake, Kelly said. The video of his ride is the longest he’s ever seen, he said.

“It’s not like a secret spot. What keeps the crowd down is there’s not really a wave every time,” Kelly said. Everyone who’s tried to ride the wake has ideas about the conditions that will produce a perfect ride; whether the ferry is fully loaded or empty, what the tides and winds are doing and how the captain handles the vessel.

“I’m sure he has the final say on whether there’s a wave or not,” Kelly said.

He said he tries to keep the ride safe.

“I haven’t heard anything negative from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry or any of the captains,” Kelly said.

For the record, the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the agency that operates the ferry, does not want to see surfers riding the ferry wakes. Jim Salmon, the spokesman for the DRBA, said it is never a good idea to mix large vessels and small craft, especially something as small as a kayak or surfboard.