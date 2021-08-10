Ocean City surfer looks for new ways to make an impression on social media

Ocean City pro surfer Rob Kelly has been making waves on social media.
Images and video of his rides have reached thousands of people on Instagram, Facebook and other platforms, including a video of him riding the wake of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry leaving port.
In the video, he can be seen cutting back and forth on the wake from the ferry.
“It was awesome,” Kelly said.
Video of the ride was picked up by local television news networks and online platforms, he said.
There will be several crowded contests this year for seats on local school boards on Electio…
Kelly also received extensive attention for an image of himself and other surfers in the water under the July 4 fireworks in Ocean City, set off from a barge. An image of Kelly with the fireworks behind him received thousands of likes on Instagram.
“It’s a tradition my dad, my brother and I started years ago,” he said. His father, Jim Kelly, and brother Chris Kelly decided to paddle out for the fireworks about a decade ago.
“Fast forward, now we get 50 or 60 people who paddle out during the fireworks,” he said. “It’s a great tradition that gets bigger every year.”
In December, Kelly and other Ocean City surfers, including Matt Keenan and sisters Mia and Brynn Gallagher, headed to Manasquan in Monmouth County for the first really big swell of the winter, when New Jersey waves tend to be at their biggest.
In an 11-second video captured by Ryan Simalchik, another Ocean City local who goes by “Ryan Smallcheck” on social media, Kelly can be seen riding a wave about three times his height before being obscured by a wall of water.
He continues inside the wave before bursting out in a blast of spray. The ride was dubbed the wave of the winter for the northern part of the East Coast by the website Surfline.
The publicity is important for any pro surfer, Kelly said.
“When I first started 15 years ago, it was before social media. It was all about performance in contests,” Kelly said.
Surfers depend on sponsorships from surf shops, energy drink manufacturers, board and clothing companies and others. That means they need to be able to deliver exposure for the products.
“It was a little more challenging for an East Coast surfer to have a long career on contest results,” he said. The East Coast does not get the consistent big swell of other areas, even though there are occasional storm-powered waves along the coast.
SEA ISLE CITY — Before Wednesday, Reagan Schenkel had never tried to surf.
“With social media, that’s opened the door for East Coast surfers to add value,” Kelly said. “The biggest thing is showcasing the winter waves.”
Under the name “NumbSkulls,” Simalchik and Kelly capture and post video and images of winter and summer waves in the area, and in other locations, including the Great Lakes and Ireland.
They also try other ways to remain visible, such as riding a ferry wake.
A couple of other people have also surfed the wake, Kelly said. The video of his ride is the longest he’s ever seen, he said.
“It’s not like a secret spot. What keeps the crowd down is there’s not really a wave every time,” Kelly said. Everyone who’s tried to ride the wake has ideas about the conditions that will produce a perfect ride; whether the ferry is fully loaded or empty, what the tides and winds are doing and how the captain handles the vessel.
OCEAN CITY — The pilot of a banner plane experiencing engine trouble on Monday tried to reac…
“I’m sure he has the final say on whether there’s a wave or not,” Kelly said.
He said he tries to keep the ride safe.
“I haven’t heard anything negative from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry or any of the captains,” Kelly said.
For the record, the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the agency that operates the ferry, does not want to see surfers riding the ferry wakes. Jim Salmon, the spokesman for the DRBA, said it is never a good idea to mix large vessels and small craft, especially something as small as a kayak or surfboard.
“We don’t encourage it. It’s not something we condone,” said Salmon. “We’d rather not see it, but we’re not in the position to go out and prohibit it. It’s not something I would do.”
In the video, as the ferry hits deeper water and the wake no longer breaks, which means the surf ride is over, Kelly can be seen giving a salute to the staff and passengers before falling back into the water. A ferry staff member waves back.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.