OCEAN CITY – About a dozen students at Ocean City High School walked out of classes on Wednesday, as the organizations Students Demand Action for Dun Sense in America called for a national walkout.

“It was very benign,” said Matt Friedman, Ocean City’s superintendent of schools.

He said 10 to 15 students participated, walking around the track behind the school before returning to the building.

The students will not face any disciplinary action, he said. Members of the school administration kept watch as the students left the building, but not the school property.

Friedman had not heard of any other schools in the area in which students participated. District officials knew the walk-out was a possibility in advance, he said.

“The county gave us a heads up,” he said.

The national advocacy group Students Demand Action cited the number of shooting incidents in schools across the country, and said the last school year was the deadliest on record for school shootings.

“How many more kids have to die in our schools before our lawmakers act? How many more people need to die while grocery shopping? While walking on our city streets? We deserve to learn and live without fear, but thanks to our weak gun laws and the gun lobby’s relentless ‘guns everywhere’ agenda, nowhere is safe,” reads a statement on the walkout posted to the organization’s website.