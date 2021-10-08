Ocean City students learn as they plant butterfly garden

OCEAN CITY — Butterflies got a boost Tuesday from local preschoolers and others who planted a butterfly garden on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle on Wesley Avenue.

“The kids literally dug in,” said Rick Bernardini, chairman of the Ocean City Environmental Commission, one of the organizers of the event. They helped plant milkweed, on which monarch butterflies feed as caterpillars and lay their eggs, and flowers on which the insects feed while in the butterfly stage.

Students from the ARK preschool at the Tabernacle participated in the event, with help from a teacher and an aide as well as two Ocean City High School students who are part of the Student Environmental Association.

The participating preschoolers had just learned about the life cycle of butterflies, Bernardini said, so they were enthusiastic about the project. He said the original idea for the project came from Catherine Cipolla, and that she and fellow Environmental Commission member Betsy Lehman deserve the credit for making it happen.

Multiple species of butterflies can be found in Ocean City in the summer and fall, with the distinctive orange-and-black monarch butterflies among the most visible. Those butterflies migrate to Mexico for the winter, and can be seen in large numbers along the Jersey Shore this time of year.