OCEAN CITY — Ocean City High School Freshman Ashley McGarvey, who identified herself as an organizer of a student walkout for gun control that took place Wednesday, wrote in an email after the event that she'd first heard of the national organization Students Demand Action at a Harry Styles concert.

“I realized he had the right idea, and that others needed to care enough for kids to take a stand,” she wrote. “We need more people to speak up for kids and actually take action to fix this fixable problem.”

School officials say a few students left the building as part of a national call for walkouts in protest against school shootings and to call for additional gun laws. District officials said the students who participated would not face any discipline in connection to the walkout.

McGarvey said she decided to participate because of the importance of gun safety, citing the number of recent U.S. school shootings.

“It's not fair that people have to lose their children and loved ones over something that can be stopped,” she wrote. “So many innocent and young children have died, and so many others are scared or worried about just going to school. All because people are not using their guns in the way they should.”

Neighbors disappointed in planning delay

OCEAN CITY — The Planning Board delayed hearing an application seeking approval to place cell service antennas on a commercial rooftop on 34th Street because a report on the safety of 5G technology was not ready in time for the meeting Wednesday.

Several neighbors had attended the meeting, and after the delay, some said they were disappointed they were not able to address the board.

The Federal Communications Commission has set guidelines for exposure to radio frequency fields from cellular antenna sites, but the FCC and other agencies have concluded the systems are generally safe for the public.

Registration open for Ocean City pageants

OCEAN CITY — Applications are being accepted for participants in the Miss Ocean City and Junior Miss Ocean City pageants, city officials said.

To be eligible to compete in the Miss Ocean City Pageant, young women must be at least 16 years old by Aug. 1 and must not have reached their 21st birthday by Aug. 12; attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School; or have parents/guardians who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School, including Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Longport.

The Miss Ocean City Pageant will be held Aug. 12 at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk. Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and onstage question portions.

To be eligible to compete in the Junior Miss Ocean City Pageant, girls must be 12 by Aug. 1 and must not have reached their 16th birthday by then.

The Junior Miss Ocean City Pageant will be held Aug. 19 at the Music Pier. Contestants will be judged in on-stage question, talent, poise and appearance, and a judges’ interview.

For a pageant application, volunteer application and additional information, see ocnj.us/MissOceanCity, ocnj.us/JuniorMissOceanCity or email events@ocnj.us. Applications also can be picked up at the City Hall Welcome Center at 861 Asbury Ave.

Scouts, employee honored

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee recently honored two local scouts for achieving the Arrow of Light, the highest rank of Cub Scout and the only Cub Scout badge that can be worn on a Boy Scout uniform.

Eric Loveland and Douglas Schlachter were honored Monday.

At the same meeting, officials congratulated employee Andrew Mangam for receiving a special safety recognition from the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund.

As explained by Mayor Jay Newman, a public works crew was digging at Upper Township Elementary School. There were solar panels located nearby, but the crew was told there were no buried wires. Mangam double checked and confirmed there were live wires near where the workers were excavating, which could have meant a shock or worse. Newman suggested Mangam may have saved his coworkers’ lives.

Mangam had also been recognized at the September Township Committee meeting for his actions.

No weed for Wildwood. Hemp is another story.

WILDWOOD — As images circulate of a store selling hemp-derived products that include CBD, city officials recently put out a notice that weed stores will not be allowed in the community.

“The City of Wildwood does not allow the sale of cannabis a.k.a. ‘weed’ in the City of Wildwood. There are no licenses permitted, and there are no plans to permit any,” reads a recent city news release.

Under New Jersey’s cannabis laws, municipalities have the option to say no to cannabis dispensaries and growing facilities. They cannot, however, prevent residents or visitors from possessing the plant, or keep out cannabis deliveries from licensed dispensaries.

Products derived from hemp are another story.

“It has come to our attention that many in our community are confused or upset about some stores within the city limits that they perceive are selling cannabis or weed. These stores are not selling anything with THC in it. THC is the part of the plant that can make a person high,” the city statement continues. The products include CBD, a different chemical within the cannabis plant.

But the store, which has previously had a site on the Wildwood Boardwalk, also sells products containing THC Delta 8, a different chemical within the plant that can produce intoxication. While hemp and marijuana are genetically the same plant, federal law defines hemp as having a THC content of 0.3% or less.

Selling items derived from hemp does not require a special license.

“Even though New Jersey has made marijuana (with THC) legal, a business would still need to file for a special license to sell it in the City of Wildwood. Mayor (Pete) Byron, Commissioner (Krista) Fitzsimons, and Commissioner (Steve) Mikulski are not willing to permit such licenses,” the city statement read.

Towns that opt in to allow state-licensed cannabis stores can see revenue from an additional local tax. There is a cannabis store proposed for Rio Grande in Middle Township, which is going through the process of obtaining a state license, and Lower Township and West Cape May have also said yes to allowing cannabis businesses.

Wildwood Boardwalk reopens

WILDWOOD — Phase II of Boardwalk renovations from Maple to 26th avenues has been competed, and the walk is open for the spring.

According to the city, there is still work to be completed, but the Boardwalk is open ahead of schedule and the ongoing work will not interfere with Boardwalk merchants or visitors. Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has committed $4 million a year over the past two years to the Boardwalk. Last year, the U.S. Economic Development Administration announced a $3.2 million grant, to be matched by $845,000 in local money.

“I am grateful for the support from the governor for two years in a row,” Mayor Pete Byron said. “He recognized the importance of the Wildwood Boardwalk as a revenue generator for not only the city, but also for state tourism.”

According to an announcement from the city, there is still a small shortfall of decking material that is being delayed by the Brazilian government. While businesses will be open, there will be safety netting put in place around the incomplete sections.

Catholic Daughters create Easter baskets

SEA ISLE CITY — The members of the Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church have undertaken an Easter basket drive.

During their annual Easter Basket Drive, which culminated April 1, the Catholic Daughters collected a bevy of items from their fellow parishioners, including chocolate bunnies and other Easter sweets, sugarless candy, toys, coloring books, snack bars, note pads, crossword puzzle books and many other items that helped them create nearly 90 gift baskets.

Fifty baskets were delivered to the Branches Outreach Center in Rio Grande, an organization that provides a safe environment for the elderly, disabled, those experiencing homelessness and others. Twenty went to Covenant House in Atlantic City, an organization that provides shelter and assistance to youths who are experiencing homelessness or are the victims of human trafficking, and 19 were delivered to local residents, along with fresh palm fronds to help them celebrate Palm Sunday.

“This is the third year we made Easter baskets,” said organizer Bette Keller. “In the past, we received thank you notes from almost half of the people who received the baskets or from their families or caregivers. They appreciated knowing that the community loves them — and that’s why we do this.”

