OCEAN CITY — As community members have since the night of the attacks in 2001, Ocean City gathered Monday to mark the attacks on New York and Washington, and heard sometimes difficult details of the horrors that day and the costs that have compounded since then.

“While many in the nation have forgotten what happened that day, those that gathered here today have not,” said the Rev. John Jamieson, chaplain of the Ocean City Fire Department, as part of the invocation.

Frank Larkin, a former Navy SEAL and retired Secret Service agent, was at the World Trade Center on 9/11, and described the scene, including the bizarre and indelible sound of someone striking the ground as he emerged from the building, someone who had jumped from many floors above.

It was one of several times Larkin’s talk drew a gasp from the audience, more than two decades after the attacks and after innumerable images, videos and descriptions entered the national consciousness.

Larkin was assigned to the New York field office of the Secret Service, located in the World Trade Center. He had taken a run in the morning, he said, and had returned and taken a shower when a flicker in the lights gave the first indication something was wrong. Form a loudspeaker, he heard there had been a tremendous explosion in Tower 1.

“I looked up at Tower 1, and you could see a giant hole that was boiling with fire,” Larkin said.

Larkin sought to convey the confusion of the scene, and the compounding difficulty for the responders when a plane struck the second tower, removing any doubt that this was a deliberate act. Until that time, he said, he and his team did not know a plane had struck the building.

The disaster spread beyond the two towers. He said there was a ring of flames around the Trade Center, with cars and buildings igniting around ground zero.

Larkin spoke about the bravery of the firefighters and police, and praised the subway operators and ferry captains who turned back and kept their passengers from the scene. Many of the ferries deposited their passengers and then returned to lower Manhattan in a largely unsung rescue and evacuation mission.

The attacks continue to echo, he said, changing the United States and impacting multiple aspects of life. He spoke of those who volunteered for the armed services and fought around the world. One of those was his son, Ryan F. Larkin, who became a Navy SEAL and underwent four combat deployments.

Larkin spoke of the invisible wounds that impacted his son and other veterans, not only what is now described as post-traumatic stress disorder and the substance abuse issues that impact many veterans, but also the health impacts of exposure to toxins and other hazards.

In 2017, Ryan Larkin died by suicide. Later study found he carried the impacts of traumatic brain injury, likely a result of repeated exposure to blasts, including those used to breach doors.

“This is an important thing to understand: We commemorate 9/11, and we can’t forget what happened that day,” Frank Larkin said. "But the impact went beyond that day. That day set a lot of things in motion for our society. The world changed for us.”

Ocean City Fire and Rescue Chief Jim Smith said firefighters were deeply impacted by Sept. 11. He rang the Four Fives on a bell mounted at the front of the stage, following a longstanding firefighter tradition to mark a death. He said the tradition goes back at least as far as the death of President Abraham Lincoln.

Mayor Jay Gillian spoke about making sure young people understand the importance of the anniversary, and spoke of the sense of national unity immediately following the attacks, saying the divisions of political parties or personal backgrounds seemed, at least temporarily, irrelevant. Gillian quoted Sen. John Kerry, who said it was “the worst day we have ever seen, but it brought out the best in all of us.”