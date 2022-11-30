Ocean City seeks volunteers for First Night celebration

Ocean City First Night is seeking volunteers to assist at various venues during the family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration Dec. 31.
The 30th anniversary of the event will feature rides, ice-skating, magicians and concerts. Admission buttons are $15 through Wednesday and $20 starting Thursday.
To volunteer or purchase admission buttons, visit firstnightocnj.com.
