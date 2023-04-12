Young ladies are invited to apply for two Ocean City pageants to take place this August at the Ocean City Music Pier.

The first, set for Saturday, Aug. 12, is the Miss Ocean City Pageant.

Miss Ocean City contestants must be at least 16 years old as of Aug. 1 and must not be 21 by Aug. 12. An additional requirement is attending or having graduated from Ocean City High School, or having parents or guardians who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School. The contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and onstage question.

The Junior Miss Ocean City Pageant will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 and is open to girls 12 years old by Aug. 1 and who haven't reached their 16th birthday by Aug. 1. Contestants will be judged in on-stage question, talent, poise and appearance, and a judges interview.

In addition to contestants, the organizers are also in need of volunteers. Volunteer positions for the events can be found on the pageants' websites.

Pageant applications for contestants can be found by visiting ocnj.us/MissOceanCity, ocnj.us/JuniorMissOceanCity or emailing events@ocnj.us. Applications also can be picked up at the City Hall Welcome Center, located at 861 Asbury Ave.