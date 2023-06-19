OCEAN CITY — Boat owners can sign up to be a patrol boat during Ocean City's annual Night in Venice boat parade scheduled for Saturday, July 29.
The city seeks boat owners to help keep the route clear and safe during the event. Patrol boat owners will receive a $200 gas card for assisting. Those interested can email events@ocnj.us.
The 68th annual Night in Venice will start at 6 p.m., with this year's theme being "It’s a Philly Thing." For more information, call 609-399-6111 or visit ocnj.us/niv.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
