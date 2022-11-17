 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City seeks nominations for MLK Community Service Award

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian embraces Bill McGinnity, who was honored for his work with OCNJ Cares at Ocean City’s Martin Luther King Day celebration in January.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Ocean City annually honors residents with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award. This award is given to those who exemplify the philosophy and ideas of the late King, who worked to advance civil rights and fought racial inequality through non-violence and civil disobedience.

The award recognizes volunteer activity and service to the Ocean City community by a person outside of a work setting for a minimum of two years. The city is seeking nominations for the 2023 awards. A committee appointed by the Department of Community Services will select the award recipients and finalists from the nominations.

The nominee and nominator will be notified by Dec. 16 and honored Jan. 16, 2023, during the annual King ceremony at the Ocean City Music Pier. The ceremony starts at noon.

Nominations can be made at ocnj.us/MLKnomination and must be submitted no later than Dec. 9.

