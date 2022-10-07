Ocean City seeks donations for Faith and Blue Weekend

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department and the Ocean City Ecumenical Council are seeking donations of food and supplies from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday as part of a nationwide program called Faith and Blue Weekend. Faith and Blue is an organization whose goal is to connect law enforcement agencies and faith-based communities. Faith and Blue Weekend is being celebrated nationwide from Oct. 7 to 10.

The Ocean City event is being named “Fill the Truck for People Down on Their Luck.” Due to the large number of churches and different denominations in Ocean City, the Police Department chose to work with the Ecumenical Council, which runs food and clothing cupboards that are shared and accessible by all churches in Ocean City.

Donations are accepted at both Ocean City Acme supermarkets (800 West Ave. and 3428 Simpson Ave.). The city will park a police pickup truck in front of each Acme and accept baby supplies (diapers, wipes, formula), male and female necessities (deodorant, tampons, soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, laundry detergent, dish detergent) and shelf-life friendly foods. At the end of the day, the Police Department will deliver all donations to the Ecumenical Food Cupboard at Eighth Street and Central Avenue on the east side of St. Peter’s Church.