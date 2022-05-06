 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Ocean City seeing revival in fox population

OCEAN CITY — On an overcast spring morning, a lone fox kit peaked over a beachfront bulkhead keeping an eye on things while its siblings remained under cover in the nearby den.

When mom came back with breakfast after a hunt in the dunes, everyone came out to play.

Ocean City has been home to red foxes for decades at least. Often, they prowl neighborhoods, parks and the beach unnoticed, or possibly glimpsed in headlights late at night or seen crossing a quiet street after dawn. But in spring, when the young first appear outside of their dens, the animals are at their most visible.

The young foxes are curious and relatively fearless. In this instance, five kits came out to cavort and play with the starling the adult fox brought back from the dunes.

In 2018, mange devastated the city’s population of foxes. The highly contagious skin disease is the biggest killer of coyote and foxes in New Jersey, according to state wildlife officials. In some instances, foxes had to be euthanized.

There is no way to be sure of the current number of foxes in Ocean City, but the numbers appear to be recovering. Seen through a zoom lens from a distance, these foxes seemed healthy and active, with one young kit zipping across the sand like a puppy with the zoomies.

Phil Bellucci, Ocean City’s animal control officer and a senior staff member with the Ocean City Humane Society, did not want to say much about the young foxes. He especially did not want to specify the location of the den, for fear too many people would arrive for a glimpse.

“We know there are some local people who’ve been taking some great pictures of them, and they’re beautiful,” Bellucci said. “If people take pictures, don’t post the address. That just draws attention to them, and then the more attention, the more people start feeding them.”

There have been instances in which people regularly fed foxes, for instance near a well-visited Boardwalk doughnut shop. But however cute they are, foxes remain wild animals. Wildlife experts say doughnuts should definitely be off the menu.

If the animals get used to receiving food from human beings, they will lose their natural fear of people. That can be dangerous for the animals, and there are some people who are afraid of them. Wildlife experts say fox are not dangerous to people, unless they have rabies, which is very rare.

On the recent morning, the fox family went about its business, seemingly unconcerned with the people passing nearby. While Bellucci does not want to call extra attention to the animals, in this case, they hardly went unnoticed, with several people mentioning how cute they were.

One woman remarked to a friend how the young ones were almost as big as the vixen now, in much the same tone someone might use for her neighbor’s kids or a family pet.

Many in Ocean City correlate the drastic reduction in the fox population four years ago with a spike in the wild rabbits around town. In some neighborhoods, there are rabbits on almost every lawn, and they breed like, well, they breed quickly.

“Hopefully with more fox there will be less rabbits in town,” said Bellucci. He said Ocean City is home to a variety or wildlife. In addition to the very visible rabbits and squirrels, the island has raccoons, opossum and muskrats, and a wide variety of birds.

Expect diamondback terrapins to be seen in large numbers on lawns and roads when the bay water warms. Seals sometimes bask on the beaches in winter, and deer can occasionally be seen on the marsh.

As the kits mature and leave the den, they will be far less visible and probably far more cautious of human beings. But fox hunt day and night, and will occasionally be seen throughout the year. For the most part, wildlife officials say, they should just be left alone. If there are signs of sickness or injury, or if a fox is acting strangely, call the Humane Society at 609-398-9500.

