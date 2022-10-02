Ocean City School District announces early dismissal due to forecasted flooding

The Ocean City School District announced Sunday night on Facebook and other social media that it would have early dismissals Monday due to forecasted tidal flooding. Classes at Ocean City High School will dismiss at 12:40 p.m., while those at Ocean City Intermediate School and Ocean City Primary School are to dismiss at 12:10 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.
“Stay safe everyone,” the school district said on its Facebook page.
A coastal-flood warning is in effect in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties through the end of the Tuesday afternoon high tide.
Contact Chris Doyle
