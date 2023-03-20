OCEAN CITY – Buoyed by rising property values, a proposed school budget for the coming year is set to increase spending without a hike in the property tax rate.

The Ocean City Board of Education introduced a $45.2 million budget for the 2023-24 school year at a recent meeting, with the tax rate set to remain at 19.9 cents for every $100 of assessed value.

That’s up from $44.3 million in the last budget.

The budget still faces review by the county acting superintendent, and a public hearing before a final vote planned for April 27. If the budget remains unchanged, that would mean the owner of a property assessed at $500,000 would owe $995 in school taxes, the same as the year before.

That number does not include county or municipal taxes.

The city tax rate is set to increase this year, under a $98.8 million municipal budget recently presented to City Council. The first City Council vote is set for April, when council can decide to introduce the budget as proposed or make amendments, with a final vote planned May 25.

Timothy Kelley, the school business administrator, presented the school budget proposal to the Board of Education on Thursday, saying spending is up compared to last year in the proposal, but tuition from other districts and an increase in the city’s property values will mean no tax rate increase is proposed.

The total assessed value in Ocean City climbed by $262 million last year, for a total assessed value of $12.56 billion. As one board member pointed out at the Thursday meeting, a significant portion of those taxable properties are not occupied year-round and do not send children to the local school district.

The budget includes $11.5 million in tuition from sending districts.

Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Corbin City and Longport attend Ocean City High School on a per-student tuition basis. More than half of the students at the high school are from Upper Township.

Tuition could decline next year, Kelley told the board.

A big increase in the budget comes from employee benefits, he reported to the school board, with that number up by about $460,000, or 6%, for a total of just under $7.75 million.

“I’d call that a win,” Kelley said.

That is far less of an increase than other government entities expect this year, Kelley said. Increase in the state health benefits program are expected to hit hard this year, with a jump of more than 20% expected.

Kelley told the board that the district had turned to another insurance option a few years ago. He said the state program has increasingly become the “insurer of last resort” for some governmental entities, which results in increased risks and therefore increased rates.

The district is also feeling good about state aid figures, with increased by more than 4% while other communities are looking at a significant drop.

“I’ll say Ocean City, compared to most districts in the county, fared very well,” Kelley told the board. The total expected state aid for the school year comes in at more than $4.5 million, including $2.9 million in school choice aid.

Debt service in the budget is a little over $344,000, a small percentage of spending overall. Kelley said that is paying off improvements to the Primary School, and includes $7,583 in interest payments. That’s way down from previous years.

The city’s school budget got a boost last year, with the final payment on the $40 million bond that funded construction of the new Ocean City High School two decades ago. The new school opened in 2004, after voters approved the bond in 2001. The district paid its last payment on that debt last spring.