Ocean City school board member suggests more to come on controversial state standards

OCEAN CITY – It’s been six months since the Ocean City Board of Education narrowly voted to accept new controversial state standards on health and physical education, and the matter does not seem to be settled yet.

Since then, there has been a school board election, in which voters ousted four incumbents, and public demonstrations on both sides of the issue. As the Board of Education met at the Ocean City High School library on Thursday, the matter remained a hot topic.

“I think we have some more work to do. We have more questions to ask at future meetings,” said Robin Shaffer, one of three critics of the state standards elected to the board in November. “There is community interest in taking another bite at this apple.”

The August vote was 6 to 5 in favor of adopting the standards.

Shaffer said he has heard from constituents that the community is not satisfied with the current situation.

Shaffer, and his running mates Catherine Panico and Elizabeth Nicoletti, campaigned against the mandates, arguing that they went too far on topics best left to parents.

Kevin Barnes, who was also elected last year, ran a separate campaign.

The standards cover a wide variety of curriculum, but have drawn the most impassioned opposition over how they handle topics of gender and sexuality.

Many local advocates have in turn raised concerns over what the election means for LGBTQ students in the district, concerns that only increased after a parents rights demonstration outside of City Hall, in which one of the speakers had derogatory comments.

One speaker at the recent school board meeting argued that the new members have been mischaracterized, based on someone else’s comments.

“Thanks to journalists, who happen to love bad news, we keep hearing about it,” said John Henry during the public comment portion of the meeting. “And that speaker caused fear, anger and concerns for justice from a very significant number of people in our community, as well as communities far from our little town.”

He said the new board members have been maligned, and said there is a false dichotomy between those concerned with the rights of LGBTQ students and those advocating for the rights of parents.

But some parents’ concerns go beyond the parents’ rights rally last September. Christine Stanford of Upper Township took issue with the way some board members discussed personal pronouns, and what she described as flippant language on the issues surrounding gender and sexuality, such as describing the state standards as indoctrination.

“There’s been a lot of harmful language tricking down from national political groups,” she said, mentioning the organization Moms for Liberty, which endorsed Panico, Nicoletti and Shaffer.

Stanford cited other groups, which she said rally conservatives on social media over mask mandates and a parents' bill of rights, and seeking to curtail lessons on racial inequities. She described Moms for Liberty as anti-LGBTQ.

“Keep those aims of national and state organizations out of our schools,” she said.

Shaffer questioned the authority of the Board of Education to reject the state standards. Board attorney Michael Stanton said the state school board sets the standards, and the local district is obliged to adopt a curriculum that supports those standards. He said members of school boards take an oath to uphold those standards. It is a different responsibility than a member of City Council, he said.

“Their power comes from the people,” he said. “The power of a board of education comes from the legislature.”

The controversy has roiled Ocean City, with some students, parents and advocates starting a group called We Belong and a Change.org petition supporting LGBTQ students garnered thousands of signatures.

Reporting on the issue from area news media lead Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian to issue a statement that his town welcomes and supports all residents, visitors and students, expressing frustration that the community had been painted as bigoted.

On Thursday, school board President Chris Halliday described inclusion as a fundamental principal of the education system.

“All students, teachers and staff should feel safe, empowered and welcomed in Ocean City school district, no matter what sexuality, sexual orientation or identity, race, religion or background,” Halliday said. “Ocean City school district is a community that values every person that comes to the school, to learn and teach.”

Another resident spoke in favor of the standards at the meeting, saying they were carefully developed with input from parents, students and educators. But some Ocean City board members asked that the district change its website to make it easier for parents to find the forms required to opt their children out of the lessons.

While discussion of the state standards continued , the board covered multiple other topics, including recognized a number of students for academic, athletic or extracurricular efforts.

Board members heard the highlights of the fall sports season, and students from each of the schools in the district were recognized in front of the board and community members, a regular part of board meetings.

The board also approved an amendment to the contract of superintendent Matthew Friedman, who started with the district last summer. Before the meeting, Friedman said the change will increase the available funding for conferences, professional development and travel.

At the time, he was at a school technology conference in Atlantic City, and said Ocean City’s participation in those kinds of events helps students and the district.

The board also received a policy update. The district is working with the Ocean City Police on its lockdown policy, and is ending both its COVID-19 policies and its requirement that teachers and employees be vaccinated against the virus, with officials saying those are no longer needed.