Ocean City School Board adopts revised health, phys-ed standards

OCEAN CITY — The city's Board of Education on Wednesday adopted revised health and physical education standards passed on by the state in 2020.

The Board on Wednesday passed revised standards that call for changes to the minimum age requirement for appropriate instruction while respecting family values and encouraging meaningful collaboration with parents, the Board said in a news release Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Matthew Friedman said Thursday the amended curriculum is aligned with the state's minimum requirements. He's also soliciting feedback from parents.

“We made revisions in a thoughtful manner and want our school families to be involved," a portion of a written statement from Friedman said.

The approval comes while debate continues over New Jersey's 2020 Health and Physical Education Standards, particularly a piece that includes lessons on sexual identity and orientation.

"Included in the standards, among other topics, is the need for all individuals to feel welcome and included, regardless of their gender, gender expression, or sexual orientation," a section of a frequently asked questions sheet from the state's Education Board reads. "The standards also outline when New Jersey students should learn about topics such as sexual orientation, gender identity and anatomy."

The state's standards are available on the district's website, and information about the amended curriculum at city schools should be online by September, the School Board said.

Opting students out of the lessons remains plausible under District Policy 5250, which states that "any student whose parent presents to the principal a signed statement that any part of the instruction in health, family life education, or sex education is in conflict with his/her conscience or sincerely held moral or religious beliefs shall be excused from that portion of the course where such instruction is being given and no penalties as to credit or graduation shall result.”

Students approved for removal from the lessons will be directed into another area and be given different coursework, the School Board said.

“We respect every parent’s personal choices concerning their child’s health education,” said Dr. Patrick Kane, the Board's education president. “Although we will assure lessons are planned in an age-appropriate manner, parents can always opt out of a specific part of the health curriculum. The opt-out option exemplifies our commitment to collaborate with our Ocean City families and we will continue to provide that option as education evolves.”