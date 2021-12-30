Ocean City says no to return of term limits for boards, at least for now

“You could discuss how you want to handle term limits in the next year, so you will not be faced with massive vacancies,” McCrosson said. “You could decide there is a need for new blood. You could also decide that we just don’t have enough volunteers.”

During the meeting, Councilmembers Tom Rotondi and Jody Levchuk indicated they favor term limits, while council President Bobby Barr said he wanted to take up the matter “sooner rather than later” in 2022. That should include working on ways to get more people involved in city boards, he said.

Councilmember Terrence Crowley said the unanimous vote just gives council a year to make an informed decision rather than rush something through at year’s end. He, too, wants to see new board members.

“I think we need younger people in town involved in these decisions,” he said.

Councilmember Karen Bergman called for a balance, saying the boards need members, but they also need continuity.

“We don’t want all new blood and new ideas and no experience,” she said.