Ocean City says no to return of term limits for boards, at least for now

OCEAN CITY — City Council members plan to take a close look at re-imposing term limits on the city’s boards and commissions in the new year.
In 2018, facing increasing difficulty filling the city’s many volunteer bodies, the city scrapped a long-standing rule that said members could serve only two consecutive terms.
Enacted to encourage turnover on everything from the Planning Board to the Shade Tree Committee, council members at the time said the rule made it increasingly difficult to find enough members for each body to have a quorum.
That ordinance included a sunset provision, one that would have expired Friday if council did not renew it. This month, council voted to extend the ordinance for one year.
“If it sunsets, then Dec. 31, anyone who served two complete terms cannot be reappointed,” city attorney Dottie McCrosson told council at its first meeting in December.
That would have required a massive number of appointments by the end of the year, she said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Like many of the 21,735 casino workers in New Jersey, Mike Luko’s ability to…
If council decided to extend the ordinance, members would not need to wait a year to amend it. At any point in the year, council could decide to return to term limits, remove them entirely or take other action.
“You could discuss how you want to handle term limits in the next year, so you will not be faced with massive vacancies,” McCrosson said. “You could decide there is a need for new blood. You could also decide that we just don’t have enough volunteers.”
During the meeting, Councilmembers Tom Rotondi and Jody Levchuk indicated they favor term limits, while council President Bobby Barr said he wanted to take up the matter “sooner rather than later” in 2022. That should include working on ways to get more people involved in city boards, he said.
Councilmember Terrence Crowley said the unanimous vote just gives council a year to make an informed decision rather than rush something through at year’s end. He, too, wants to see new board members.
“I think we need younger people in town involved in these decisions,” he said.
Councilmember Karen Bergman called for a balance, saying the boards need members, but they also need continuity.
OCEAN CITY — The city's popular 2022 First Night event held all evening Friday has undergone…
“We don’t want all new blood and new ideas and no experience,” she said.
Councilmember Peter Madden does not favor re-imposing term limits, saying it also limits council’s options. In an interview after the meeting, he said some boards need experienced members, like the Planning and Zoning boards, where members require extensive knowledge of the community and of zoning laws.
In addition to the Planning and Zoning boards, the city also appoints members to the Historic Preservation Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, the Environmental Commission, the Shade Tree Committee, the Tourism Development Commission, the Aviation Advisory Board, the Tourism Development Commission, the Healthy Living Advisory Board and other organizations.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.