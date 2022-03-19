Ocean City roadwork to block up 34th and West next week

OCEAN CITY — Construction by New Jersey American Water will require traffic changes Wednesday and Thursday around 34th Street and West Avenue, Cape May County officials said.

Thirty-Fourth Street will be closed between West and Asbury avenues for milling and resurfacing, the county said Friday in a news release.

Eastbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured south onto West Avenue, then east to 36th Street and north to Asbury Avenue back to 34th Street.

Westbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured north onto Asbury Avenue, then west onto 33rd Street and south onto West Avenue back to 34th Street.

West Avenue will be closed to northbound traffic between 35th and 34th streets, officials said.

Traffic traveling north on West Avenue will be detoured east onto 36th Street and north onto Asbury Avenue, then west onto 33rd Street and back to West Avenue. Southbound West Avenue traffic will be maintained, officials said.

Additionally, 35th street will be closed between Asbury and Haven avenues to both eastbound and westbound traffic, officials said. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to 36th Street. Westbound traffic will be detoured north to Asbury Avenue, officials said.

Two-way traffic will temporarily resume Wednesday night and permanently resume at the end of the workday Thursday, officials said.

