Ocean City resident wins Jeopardy on Friday

An Ocean City resident was the reigning Jeopardy champion over the weekend.

Cris Pannullo, described on the show as a customer success operations manager, won a match of “Jeopardy!” that aired Friday night. He defeated four-time champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from the state of Washington; and Pam Warren, a high school science teacher from Illinois.

Pannullo said during the game that he used to play poker professionally. And while he said he does not play in the high-stakes games he once did, Pannullo’s daring was on full display Friday. At the outset of the Double Jeopardy round, while already in first place, Pannullo wagered $7,000 of his $8,400 total on a Daily Double question, prompting an exclamation of “wow” from host Ken Jennings. Pannullo won his bet, correctly identifying the “Strait of Gibraltar” in a geography question, raising his total to $15,400 and taking a commanding $10,600 lead over second-place Warren that he never relinquished. The Ocean City resident never trailed during the game.

Pannullo got a boost early, winning $1,000 on a Daily Double question, the answer for which was the book series “Twilight,” bringing his total score to $1,600. He finished the first round in first place with $6,800 finishing ahead of Warren at $4,800 and Sibley at $2,000.

Warren closed the gap with a $4,000 bet on her own Daily Double, correctly answering Charles de Gaulle to a question about the future French president’s role in encouraging resistance to the Nazis after the fall of France in 1940. She boosted her score to $11,600 and narrowed her deficit behind Pannullo to $7,000.

Pannullo continued his domination of the board nevertheless, reaching $29,800 by end of the Double Jeopardy round. Warren finished the round in second at $14,000 and Sibley in third at $4,000, meaning that Pannullo had functionally clinched the match before the Final Jeopardy round.

Pannullo needed the guarantee. He was the only contestant to not give the correct answer to the Final Jeopardy question, which asked for an author who worked for British Naval Intelligence during World War II. The answer was “James Bond” author Ian Fleming.

Pannullo finished with in first with $29,579. Warren, nearly doubling her score during Final Jeopardy, finished as first runner-up with a score of $27,995. Returning champion Sibley finished last with $4,003.

This is not the first time this year that Cape May County has been represented on the famous gameshow.

Matthew McElroy, a high school history teacher from Wildwood, was a Jeopardy contestant in an episode that ran in January. While he took a lead in the first round, McElroy ultimately lost to then returning-champion Jay Foster.

The success of Pannullo comes as Jeopardy! has been rife with super champions. Four of the top 10 contestants with the all-time longest win streaks have competed in 2021 or 2022, according to the Jeopardy website. Among those four was Philadelphia resident Ryan Long, whose 16-game win streak was good for ninth longest all time and earned him $299,400.

Pannullo now seeks to put together a run of his own. He will defend his status as Jeopardy champion in an episode scheduled to air Monday night.