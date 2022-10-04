Ocean City resident still going after winning second Jeopardy match

A Jeopardy champion from Ocean City has mounted a successful title defense.

Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager, won his second match of “Jeopardy!” in an episode that aired Monday night. He was the reigning Jeopardy champion, having won in Friday’s episode, and has brought his two-day cash winnings to $63,379. His challengers Monday were J. Scott Gabrysiak, a paralegal from North Mankato, Minnesota; and Jenny Millat, an artist and thrifter originally from Canton, Ohio.

Pannullo had previously been a professional poker player — and the dauntless style of play that defined Pannullo’s first victory was evident early Monday. During the match’s first round, Pannullo played a true Daily Double, betting his entire $3,000 pot and winning on a question about the aviation acronym CAVU, correctly identifying that the “V” stood for “visibility.” He boosted his lead heading into the first commercial break over second-place Gabrysiak, who was at $2,200 and Millat, then in the red at -$800.

Pannullo gradually built on his lead, finishing the Double Jeopardy round with a dominant lead of $30,800, over Millat in second with $8,800 and Gabrysiak in the rear with $4,400 — meaning that he had essentially clinched the match before the Final Jeopardy question.

On Friday, Pannullo seized control of the game on a Daily Double question that saw him successfully wager $7,000 of his $8,400 score. He ultimately won the match with a final total of $29,579. Another contestant from Cape May County, Wildwood High School history teacher Matthew McElroy, competed in a match in January and came in second place.

The show's host, Ken Jennings, summarized the Friday match as a “poker player defeating a priest,” an allusion to Pannullo’s win over four-time champion and Episcopalian priest David Sibley. Jennings credited Pannullo for his large bet on a Daily Double that put the game out of reach for the other contestants.

“Will he ante up for the victory again today?” Jennings asked before Monday's match.

Jennings said he wanted to “humanize” Pannullo for the audience, so he asked the Ocean City resident about his pet rabbit. Pannullo discussed how he and his girlfriend adopted their rabbit around 10 years ago when they found the animal in their front yard.

“For the last 10 years, we have lived at the mercy of a bunny named Lentils,” said Pannullo, who then cautioned against feeding rabbits lentils.

After a brief stint during the start of the game in last place with $0, Pannullo came roaring back and took control of the board. He finished the first round with a formidable lead, with his $9,600 score being more than twice Gabrysiak’s second-place score of $4,000 and Millat’s score of $800.

Pannullo’s play took on a more conservative character later in the game. He successfully bet $4,800 of his first-place $11,200 score on a Daily Double question in the Double Jeopardy round. (He correctly identified the Nile and Niger as the pair of alliterative rivers that were among the three longest rivers in Africa.)

Later in the round, he wagered a paltry $400 of his $28,800 on another Daily Double question. (He won that bet as well, correctly identifying the Olympians as the group of gods that end the rule of the titans in Greek mythology.)

The Final Jeopardy question asked for the five-word ending of a proverb involving walls that was also the end of a poem. Pannullo and Millat correctly answered “good fences make good neighbors” from the Robert Frost poem “Mending Wall.” Gabrysiak apparently had the right response but could not finish writing the question. Both Millat and Gabrysiak wagered everything on Final Jeopardy, with the former doubling her score to a $17,600 for second place and the latter falling to $0 for last place. Pannullo bet $3,000, which rose his Monday score to $33,800. He made an emotive exhale after the game officially ended.

“You both played well,” Jennings told Millat and Gabrysiak. “Just a tough day against Cris Pannullo.”

For the second time in as many games, Jennings compared Pannullo to Jeopardy super champion James Holzhauer, who also had experience gambling. Holzhauer, known as “Jeopardy James” during his run in 2019, won 32 consecutive games and collected around $2.46 million in regular-season winnings, which were both good for second highest in the gameshow’s history at the time. (He has since been displaced in the consecutive-wins list by Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio. Jennings himself still holds both top spots.)

Pannullo demurred at the comparison, humbly insisting that he was “not as good as James Holzhauer.” Still, the Ocean City resident has a chance to make a run of his own. He is set to compete again in an episode scheduled to air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on 6abc in most of South Jersey.