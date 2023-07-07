OCEAN CITY — Visitors packed Jersey Shore towns for the long Independence Day weekend, including Ocean City, which saw crowded beaches, heavy traffic and few parking spaces anywhere on the island.

“This town was jammed,” Mayor Jay Gillian said at the Thursday City Council meeting. “After the fireworks, it took me an hour just to cross Ninth Street.”

In his report to City Council, Gillian praised the work of police, emergency responders and public works crews, and asked for residents and visitors to remain as patient as possible.

“Be nice and kind and safe. There were so many here this weekend,” Gillian said.

He also mentioned a traffic accident involving a police officer. Two young people ran a stop sign, he said, and when the officer went to pull them over got into an accident.

City spokesperson Doug Bergen said Friday the accident remains under investigation and few details could be released. He said the officer received minor injuries and the vehicle had moderate damage. He said the officer was pursuing e-bikes riders operating unsafely.

Bergen did not release the name of the officer.

At the meeting, Gillian said police and emergency responders did an amazing job. Earlier this week, Bergen said lifeguards participated in multiple water rescues during the weekend.

Gillian also praised the public works crews, describing immense crowds on the Boardwalk to view the fireworks.

“Then you get up at 5 o’clock in the morning and it looks like nobody was even here,” he said.

Several speakers at the council meeting also encouraged patience, for drivers, pedestrians and in interactions throughout the summer. At one point, Gillian added an additional request: Keep the golf carts off the bike path.

Low-speed vehicles have joined bicycles, e-bikes and other forms of transportation on city streets. Resident Beatrice Pinkerton said at the meeting that when she is riding her bike, cars turn in front of her, and that e-bike operators zoom up the sidewalk against traffic laws.

“I know everybody’s doing the best they can,” she said. But she complained that people do not have respect for others or for the rules.

“I’m not going to give up biking. It’s a shore town. We should be able to bike,” she said. "I’d like to find a way to get other people to do it safely.”

The city had considered an ordinance to keep power-assisted bikes off the Boardwalk but held off after many residents and visitors said they rely on the extra power provided for mobility. Otherwise, several told council, they would not be able to ride the Boardwalk.

Council members promised a more detailed look at the issue before taking action, but it is unclear when a new ordinance could come for a vote.

At the same meeting, council members voted unanimously to keep member Pete Madden as council president for another year. They also voted unanimously for Council member Karen Bergman to remain council vice president.

“Thanks, guys,” Bergman said.