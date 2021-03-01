Ocean City remembers 'royalty' as its last WWII veteran serving as an active member of VFW Post dies

Morrisey and Caserta bonded as soon as they met, when Morrisey first became involved with the local post.

“He found out that we were in the same unit,” Morrisey said.

Caserta served in Company “E” of the 32nd Armored regiment, 3rd Armored Division in World War II. He landed at Omaha Beach in Normandy and took his tank across northern France, participating in the Battle of the Bulge, a fierce wintertime fight and the final major Nazi offensive of the war.

Caserta was awarded a Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and a distinguished Unit Citation, and in front of an appreciative crowd at the Ocean City Library auditorium in 2013, he accepted the award of Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor for his participation in the liberation of France.

Morrisey was in the army a generation later, stationed in Germany in 1968, before he was sent to Vietnam, also with the 3rd Armored, known as “Spearhead.” That connection was enough for Caserta, who quickly became a friend and mentor.

“He took a liking to me instantly,” Morrisey said. “He made it fun. He taught me so much and helped me tremendously.”