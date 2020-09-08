071420_nws_swimmer

On July 13th, in the Great Egg Harbor inlet, just south of the Ocean City - Longport bridge, Federal, state, and local officials patrolled by sea and air Monday morning looking for any sign of a man who went missing in strong currents Sunday night after rescuing two family members.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

OCEAN CITY — The city's Beach Patrol will continue to guard certain beaches through September.

Beaches will be guarded 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekends and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays, the city Department of Fire and Rescue Services said in a news release.

The following beaches will be guarded during the month:

  • St. Charles Place (guarded until Sept. 27)
  • Brighton Place (Sept. 20)
  • 8th Street (Sept. 27)
  • 9th Street (Sept. 27)
  • 10th Street (Sept. 20)
  • 11th Street (Sept. 20)
  • 12th Street (Sept. 27)
  • 34th Street (Sept. 27)
  • 58th Street (Sept. 27)

The Beach Patrol urges everyone to swim only at guarded beaches.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

