Ocean City rejects sharing CFO with Sea Isle

OCEAN CITY — In a 5-2 vote Thursday, City Council rejected a plan to share its chief financial officer with Sea Isle City for the coming months.
Sea Isle City CFO Paula Doll retired this week. As city Administrator George Savastano described the plan, Ocean City CFO Frank Donato would fill in while Sea Isle searched for a permanent replacement, with a contract running until the end of June.
Sea Isle would have paid $7,000 a month, of which Donato would keep $2,000.
Savastano told council that Sea Isle Mayor Leonard Desiderio and Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian worked out the plan, along with him and Donato. He said the two towns have a close working relationship. Part of those ties include Savastano himself, who also serves as Sea Isle City’s business administrator under a similar arrangement.
But five of the seven members of council want Donato all for Ocean City.
“Why are we upsetting the apple cart for three or six months?” asked Council member Terrence Crowley, the first to question the deal at the Thursday meeting. “It just doesn’t make sense to me, because I just don’t see how it benefits the residents or the employees.”
Other members of council raised similar concerns.
“I wouldn’t share my top-notch people with a competing business. I don’t know why I would do it with another town,” said Councilman Jody Levchuk.
Donato told City Council he has time to do the work. This time of year, he said, Sea Isle’s financial reports are completed and the budget is almost done. He said he did not even think about saying no when asked about the plan.
“I just think it’s a neighborly thing to do. I don’t want to see that town hung out to dry for any period of time. They need a certified CFO,” he said. “It’s certainly going to be more hours out of my week. I don’t plan on letting anything slip here.”
According to Savastano, the plan would allow Sea Isle time to search for a new CFO, rather than rushing the process. He said the state promotes these kinds of shared service agreements.
“I’ve got to tell you, I didn’t think this would be an issue,” Savastano told council members. He argued that municipalities are not businesses, and are not in competition.
“We work better together. I think we’ve shown that over the years,” he said.
Council members Pete Madden and Karen Bergman voted yes. Bergman said she had similar concerns as the other council members, and asked Donato to address them. She said she was satisfied with his assurance he could handle the extra work without neglecting his Ocean City duties.
Madden said a no vote would mean the city would not get the extra money; nor would Donato. “And Sea Isle’s SOL,” he said.
“This is where council gets out of our lane. This is where we mess things up for the city, not help the city,” Madden said.
“This is brought in front of us because it is in our lane. We have the power of the purse,” said Council member Keith Hartzell. Donato already works as West Cape May’s CFO as well, Hartzell pointed out.
Council President Bob Barr said he was deeply conflicted about the issue. He said he initially supported it but was convinced by the other members of council. He added that towns do compete with each other for grants and other resources, and said the city could not know what kinds of emergencies lay in store.
“We don’t know what we don’t know. We don’t know what’s coming down the road,” he said.
Gillian was not at the council meeting. Desiderio described Doll as an excellent CFO and thanked Ocean City Council for considering the proposal. He said the two towns already share a number of services across several departments.
“I have absolutely no problem with the Ocean City vote last night. It’s their prerogative,” Desiderio said Friday. "I just thought it was a good fit."
Savastano said the vote would not be the end of the world for Sea Isle.
“We’ll figure it out,” he said.
Ocean City has an election this spring, with four of the members of council planning campaigns. Madden and Bergman plan to run for reelection, teamed up with John “Tony” Polcini and aligned with Gillian. Hartzell is challenging Gillian for mayor this year, while Tomaso Rotondi, the current 2nd Ward council member, is looking at a run for one of the three at-large seats on council. Resident Donna Moore and former Councilman Mike DeVlieger also have picked up petitions to run in the May 10 election.
At the meeting, which he attended remotely, Rotondi said he was told Donato would not be available to speak to a ward meeting he planned. He questioned how a senior staff member would have time to work with another community if he could not meet with residents.
Two members of the public spoke as well, offering very different perspectives.
“I can’t imagine not being willing to try shared services, especially in the state of New Jersey,” said Shelia Hartranft.
David Breeden, president of the Fairness in Taxes organization, said Sea Isle’s CFO had given plenty of notice of plans to retire, suggesting the city had time to find another candidate.
“It is unfair to place that burden on you tonight,” Breeden told council.
Each member of council praised the work Donato does with the city. Those voting against the agreement said he is so good they don’t want to share him.
Donato began working with Ocean City in 2000 and has been the city’s CFO since 2009. His current salary is $153,000.
