Ocean City rejects sharing CFO with Sea Isle

“I wouldn’t share my top-notch people with a competing business. I don’t know why I would do it with another town,” said Councilman Jody Levchuk.

Donato told City Council he has time to do the work. This time of year, he said, Sea Isle’s financial reports are completed and the budget is almost done. He said he did not even think about saying no when asked about the plan.

“I just think it’s a neighborly thing to do. I don’t want to see that town hung out to dry for any period of time. They need a certified CFO,” he said. “It’s certainly going to be more hours out of my week. I don’t plan on letting anything slip here.”

According to Savastano, the plan would allow Sea Isle time to search for a new CFO, rather than rushing the process. He said the state promotes these kinds of shared service agreements.

“I’ve got to tell you, I didn’t think this would be an issue,” Savastano told council members. He argued that municipalities are not businesses, and are not in competition.

2:05 Ocean City police officer charged with stalking in Lower Township An Ocean City police officer was charged with stalking after a tracking device was found on …

“We work better together. I think we’ve shown that over the years,” he said.