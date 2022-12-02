 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City Realtor donates $3 million toward new terminal at airport

Designs expected by 2023, city says

Ocean City Municipal Airport

Ocean City real estate firm owner Leon K. Grisbaum, left, provides a $3 million check to Mayor Jay Gillian for a new terminal at the city's municipal airport Thursday.

 Ocean City, provided

OCEAN CITY — A local real estate agency owner and avid pilot is donating $3 million to the Ocean City Municipal Airport for the redevelopment of its terminal.

Leon K. Grisbaum, owner of Berger Realty, is gifting the money to the airport to help cover much needed improvements at the terminal, the city said in a news release. The terminal will now be known as the Leon and Elizabeth Grisbaum Airport Terminal.

Grisbaum presented a check to Mayor Jay Gillian at the airport Thursday. 

The airport has been part of Grisbaum's life for about seven decades, he said.

“I’ve been flying here since 1948, and I want to see it continue on,” Grisbaum, who also is a past president of the Ocean City Airport Association, said Thursday.

Plans are for the new airport terminal to include a restaurant and pro shop for the city's municipal golf course, which has holes alongside the runway, upgraded facilities for pilots and a communication center, the city said.

The designs for the project are expected to be completed next year, the city said.

To cover additional costs, the city is applying for grants from the New Jersey Airport Improvement Program and the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. 

Should the proposal fail, Grisbaum's donation will be placed into escrow and returned, the city said.

The airport opened in the 1930s, while the terminal dates to the 1960s. 

“Our airport is an invaluable asset to Ocean City, not only for travel and tourism, but for emergency management,” Gillian said. “I’m extremely grateful to Mr. Grisbaum for a gift that will help us build an exceptional facility and for his many years of support for the airport."

The Gillian family has ties to the airport, too.

"My dad was a pilot, and I flew in and out of Ocean City with him for many years," Gillian said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

