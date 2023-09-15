OCEAN CITY — In a unanimous vote, City Council on Thursday introduced a $10.9 million bond, including funds for a new public safety building on the Boardwalk.

A public hearing and final vote are set for Sept. 28 on the third floor of City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

A significant portion of the bond, $9.7 million, is earmarked for construction, repair and renovations to public buildings, including at the municipal golf course and airport on Bay Avenue and the pool at the Aquatic and Fitness Center at 17th Street and Simpson Avenue.

But the largest slice of the pie is for a new public safety building proposed for the Boardwalk street end at Eighth Street, expected to cost $6.5 million, city Finance Director Frank Donato told council. He said that building is currently being designed, describing it as a public safety building annex.

Mayor Jay Gillian had proposed a $42 million plan to replace the current public safety building at 835 Central Ave. with a new structure that would combine the Fire Department headquarters, police, courts and other functions on West Avenue.

But that plan met with opposition, both over the expected cost and the scale of the project. In April, the city approved an $81,500 contract with the William McLees architectural firm for work on the public safety building.

At that time, Gillian informed residents about the proposed building at Eighth Street, which would house the department’s summer operations.

Ocean City Briefs: Architect hired for public safety building OCEAN CITY — Without fanfare or discussion, City Council on Thursday approved an $81,500 con…

“Several different locations for a new police station have been considered over the years, and the administration is recommending a project that will achieve the goals of both the Police Department and the community,” Gillian said at the time.

The job, and size, of Ocean City’s Police Department greatly expands each summer, as the city's population swells with visitors and second homeowners.

There was little discussion about the proposal Thursday, and no immediate response from the city to a request for more details Friday.

Under the same line item in the bond ordinance are funds for the design of a new terminal for the city’s municipal airport.

Last year, Leon K. Grisbaum, the president of Berger Realty and an avid pilot, gave the city $3 million for improvements at the terminal. City officials said the city is also applying for grants through the Federal Aviation Administration.

The bond ordinance also includes $1 million for back bay dredging, including the preparation of storage areas for the material removed from lagoons and the bayfront, areas in the marsh previously described as spoils sites.

The final $200,000 is listed as being for citywide camera systems and communications gear. That includes new computers for the Fire Department vehicles, which Donato described as being similar to the computers used in police vehicles.