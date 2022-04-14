Ocean City posts biking restrictions for spring and summer

OCEAN CITY — With summer fast approaching, so are restrictions on bike riding on the Boardwalk.

The city website has a page listing its new restrictions on biking on the Boardwalk for spring and summer 2022. Bicycle use will be allowed only from 5 a.m. to noon beginning June 16 — a day that coincides with Ocean City High School graduation.

These restrictions will last through Sept. 3.

While biking is generally permitted all day during the offseason, limits are put in place during more active months.

There will be additional restrictions on bicycle use on the Boardwalk in the days prior to June 16. From May 15 through June 15, bike riding will be allowed on the boards between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and between 5 a.m. and noon on weekends.

Some days in that interval will see additional restrictions put in place.

On the Saturdays of Sept. 10, Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 8, the summer restrictions will be reinstated, with biking allowed only between 5 a.m. and noon.

No bicycles will be allowed on the Boardwalk on Aug. 11 due to a baby parade, on Sept. 11 due to a Corvette show, on Oct. 1 due to the Jeep Invasion, on Oct. 2 due to a half marathon and on Oct. 16 due to the Hero Walk.

Bike use on the Boardwalk will be restricted from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 due to the Porsche Reunion.

Per city ordinance, the chief of police can prohibit bicycles at any time under certain circumstances, including parades, shows, charity events and merchant sidewalk sales. Reconstruction projects, damage to the Boardwalk and extreme weather events also may warrant biking restrictions.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

