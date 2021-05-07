Ocean City Police to hold bicycle safety event

OCEAN CITY — In response to complaints of large groups of bicycle riders causing problems throughout town, the Ocean City Police Department will hold an event promoting bicycle skills and safety.
Beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the event is open to youth and students of the city, spokesperson Doug Bergen said in a Friday news release. It will take place at the Ocean City Civic Center parking lot at Fifth Street and Boardwalk, and all who attend will be entered to win a $1,000 SE Monster Ripper bicycle. There will be also be a skills competition and gift card prizes.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
