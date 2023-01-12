 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City police seek missing woman

OCEAN CITY — Police are asking for leads to help find a missing city woman.

Rachael Smith, 35, is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes, police said Thursday.

Smith may be in either Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-525-9128.

— Eric Conklin

Rachel Smith

Smith

 Ocean City Police Department, provided
