Ocean City police receive certification in misconduct prevention program

OCEAN CITY — The Police Department has been accepted to join the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project as a partner agency, the city said Wednesday.

ABLE was developed by Georgetown Law’s Innovative Policing Program to provide strategies and tactics for officers to prevent misconduct, reduce mistakes, and promote health and wellness, the city said in a news release.

Ocean City is the first ABLE-certified law enforcement agency in Cape May County and one of 17 certified agencies in the state, the city said.

“The people of Ocean City trust our officers to keep them safe, and we will always be committed to developing the best practices,” police Chief Jay Prettyman said. “Our acceptance as an ABLE Project partner is an honor, and I’m excited to support the continued growth of our men and women as professionals and public servants.”

The city’s application was backed by letters of support from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6650, American Legion Post 524 and Mayor Jay Gillian.

ABLE believes it is the responsibility of every officer to prevent mistakes, prevent misconduct and promote their fellow officers’ health and well-being, according to the city. The Police Department has committed to the 10 ABLE standards and has certified instructors available to the department from within the agency as well as from surrounding agencies.

ABLE’s 10 standards are to reduce unnecessary harm to civilians; reduce unnecessary harm to officers; reduce risk of officers losing their jobs; reduce risk of lawsuits against the department, the city and individual officers; improve police/community relations; improve officer health and wellness; improve officer job satisfaction; and improve citizen satisfaction with their law enforcement agency.

The department will provide, at least annually, training to both full-time and seasonal officers emphasizing not only the legal duty to intervene but specific tools, skills and techniques for how to intervene, the city said.

“I’ve always been proud that our department is part of our community and not just a law enforcement agency,” Gillian said. “This program will help ensure that our officers have the tools to avoid harmful situations.”