Ocean City police looking to identify man in theft investigation

OCEAN CITY — Police this week turned to social media asking the public’s help identifying a man caught on video.
The Ocean City Police Department posted several images of a man with a shaved head, sunglasses and a bright T-shirt, along with a white van that resembles a work truck.
The post does not say why police want to speak with him. Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen said the request is in connection to an investigation of the theft of construction materials.
Those responding can remain anonymous, police say.
“Anyone with information regarding this subject and/or the van pictured can contact 609- 525-9128 or dlancaster@ocnj.us,” reads the post.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
