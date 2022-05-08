Ocean City Police Local 61 donates to American Legion Post 524

Local police are working to help the American Legion in Ocean City.

The Ocean City Police Benevolent Association Local No. 61 donated $1,000 to the Morvay-Miley-Cruise American Legion Post 524. The donation will help support the post’s 2022 Veterans Rest & Relaxation program, according to a Post 524 news release issued Saturday.

Local 61 President Rich Wilent, who is an Ocean City police officer, presented the check at a ceremony held outside Post 524 prior to a Rest & Relaxation Committee meeting. Joe Masington, the chair of the R&R Committee at the post, said the donation would help both veterans and their families.

“The Veterans Rest & Relaxation Program, now in its tenth year, pays tribute to service men and women for sacrifices made during their time in the military,” Masington said in the news release. “Whenever military personnel are deployed, their families also share in that deployment and we support their efforts as well.”

The program sees honored military families get a police and firefighter escort into the city and attend a reception at Post 524 and another reception at the Ocean City Mayor’s Office. The honorees receive donations from Ocean City merchants, including tickets to attractions on the boardwalks, and food from Ocean City restaurants and markets. They are able to stay at a condominium donated by a volunteer Ocean City property owner.

Those interested in learning more about the R&R program at Post 524 can visit legion524ocnj.com or call 609-304-3088.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

