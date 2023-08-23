OCEAN CITY — Police Chief Jay Prettyman is retiring in October, city officials said Wednesday.

Prettyman has worked with the Ocean City Police Department since 1995 and has served as chief since 2019, after serving a year as acting chief. He is 52.

In that time, he led the department through the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis legalization and state-mandated changes in how police engage with juveniles. The changes were aimed at reducing the interactions between police and young people, but many local officials have said the changes instead “handcuffed” police and led to additional problems.

In Ocean City, those included rowdy gatherings of teens on the beach and Boardwalk. Last summer, Prettyman pursued a strategy of containment, but after a rocky start to the summer of 2023, Ocean City enacted strict new rules, including closing the beaches at 8 p.m. and setting an earlier curfew. Those changes gained statewide attention, while many locals say tougher steps were needed.

Prettyman was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

He began his career as a seasonal officer in Ocean City before he started as a full time officer in Haddon Heights, Camden County, serving there two years before returning to Ocean City as a sworn officer.

He worked as a patrolman, in the Traffic Safety Unit and in the Community-Oriented Policing Unit before being promoted to sergeant of staff services in 2002, patrol lieutenant in 2006, detective lieutenant in 2007 and captain in 2008. He also served as the department’s accreditation manager and was assigned as a SWAT operator.

Jersey Shore towns say state's marijuana law handcuffs police and emboldens rowdy teens Officials and residents of several New Jersey shore towns say the state’s law decriminalizing marijuana use is having an unintended effect: emboldening large groups of teenagers to run amok on beaches and boardwalks.

Prettyman will be succeeded by Deputy Chief William Campbell, a 30-year veteran of the Police Department, who will become chief after Prettyman’s retirement in October.

Mayor Jay Gillian praised Prettyman’s efforts.

“I want to thank the chief for his leadership, especially through some of the challenges we’ve faced in the past few years,” Gillian said Wednesday. “I also want to welcome Bill. I’m confident that it will be a seamless transition and that he will continue Ocean City’s proud tradition of public safety.”

In 2021, Prettyman asked City Council to create the position of deputy chief as part of a restructuring of a department, which also included creating a third captain’s position.

He also worked to create a citizen’s police academy and a position of police chaplain, a new position in Ocean City.

Last November, the Ocean City Police Department became the first law enforcement agency to earn accreditation from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police for the sixth time. At that point, officials praised Prettyman as setting an example for law enforcement agencies statewide.

As chief, Prettyman made $165,194, according to a listing of police salaries across New Jersey.