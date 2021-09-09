Ocean City police chief eyes restructured department

But Mayor Jay Gillian replied that the changes Prettyman has in mind go beyond the issues with young people. He called Prettyman a forward-thinking officer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He’s been thinking about this for a long time,” Gillian said.

The Boardwalk and beaches have been busy, and like other communities, Ocean City has seen large gatherings of juveniles on summer nights. But there are other changes underway, Gillian said.

“Our community is now growing. It’s not just Memorial Day to Labor Day anymore,” he said.

On Wednesday, Prettyman said the community is asking for more services and an increased police presence. He plans to oblige, with additional officers on the beach and Boardwalk, and also downtown and in neighborhoods. He also plans to assign more officers to the marine unit, which uses boats to patrol bays and lagoons.

“The community is asking for these services. It’s my job to figure out how to give them to them,” Prettyman said.

This summer, an almost-nightly crowd of hundreds of teenagers gathering on the beach near the Boardwalk has drawn attention from media, elected officials and residents. Similar situations have been reported in numerous other beach resorts.