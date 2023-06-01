OCEAN CITY — It’s still light at 8 p.m. this time of year, but the public will be required to be off the beach under a raft of strict new rules introduced in the beach resort.

The city also plans an earlier curfew for those under 18, closing public bathrooms at 10 p.m. and banning backpacks from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., coming after a weekend of large crowds of teenagers on the Boardwalk late at night.

Merchants and officials described their behavior as extremely disruptive, with underage drinking, shoplifting, fights, assaults and property damage reported. At a special City Council meeting convened Thursday to address the issue, Mayor Jay Gillian said he was most disturbed by eight young people who apparently drank themselves unconscious on the Boardwalk over the weekend and were transported by city EMS to a hospital.

Other serious incidents included assaults on the attendants in the Boardwalk bathrooms, which Gillian said included spitting on the employees. Some quit that night, officials said, and afterward the young people trashed the bathrooms.

In some instances, teens were found with knives, and one had a replica handgun that police initially thought was the real thing.

At a later news conference held in front of the Music Pier on the Boardwalk, police Chief Jay Prettyman blamed underage consumption of alcohol for most of the problems, as well as state laws limiting what police can do when a juvenile has alcohol.

He cited a component of the state laws legalizing cannabis, which states that someone under 18 cannot consent to a search for marijuana or alcohol. Those who are caught get warnings. Before, police could issues summonses or even criminal charges if the offense was serious enough, he said. The biggest concern for many teens was the possibility of losing their driving license, Prettyman said.

The teens know they are not required to give officers their names, he said, and officers face the potential of charges if they exceed the law.

“We’ve essentially legalized the underage consumption of alcohol,” Prettyman said.

Some of the changes will take immediate effect, under the mayor’s authority. Council unanimously introduced two ordinances, one to change the curfew, the other limiting backpacks and other bags, to be voted on at another special meeting at 1 p.m. June 15.

Council President Pete Madden said the emergency meeting was held to get the ordinance in place before Father’s Day weekend, which he said is expected to be the next exceptionally busy weekend in the city.

Several residents commented at the meeting, with some concerned about the impact of the early bathroom closures or the backpack ban.

One Boardwalk business owner said people who need to relieve themselves will do so, and he would rather they go to the bathroom instead of the side of his building.

Others said parents carry diaper bags that would also be kept off the Boardwalk under the change, which would pertain to all bags more than 8 inches by 6 inches by 8 inches on or around the Boardwalk.

Gillian said police would be reasonable, saying “we’re not going to be the Gestapo,” but later in the meeting, city attorney Dottie McCrosson said the police discretion would not be based on profiling based on who was carrying the backpack.

Leonard Desiderio, the director of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners as well as the mayor of Sea Isle City, said at the later news conference that the issue is not limited to Ocean City but has impacted communities throughout the coast.

He said Sea Isle has enacted similar measures.

“We don’t want to arrest any kids. We don’t want anyone to have a record,” Desiderio said. “We want them to have a good time.”

But when police cannot do more than issue a warning in many instances, it creates serious problems.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said he and the district’s Assembly representatives have tried to make change. He said Ocean City’s actions will send a message:

“Not here. Not this summer. We are not going to allow chaos. We’re not going to allow anarchy,” Testa said.

As Gillian described the issue, the city needs to take action for the safety of the teenagers as much as for the protection of the rest of the community and for the Boardwalk businesses.

Prettyman said things have been getting worse each Memorial Day weekend for the past three years, and this one was the worst he has seen, with between 3,000 and 5,000 juveniles crowding the Boardwalk and causing problems.

Over the past two summers, his approach has been to allow the teens to gather on the beach, where they were off the Boardwalk and officers could keep an eye on them.

“We knew where they were going to be. We gave them a place where they could assemble and they could be kids,” Prettyman said. “We didn’t want to be here today closing the beaches at 8 o’clock. We did it out of necessity because it’s a public safety hazard.”

Gillian said several times he did not want to demonize the young people, and said everyone has a share of the blame for the problem. But Prettyman did indicate that parents could make a big difference.

“I talk to parents constantly. I’m getting tired of talking to parents telling me it’s their kids’ rite of passage, I’m getting tired of listening to parents telling me that they rented that house knowing it was prom weekend and they didn’t think the kids were going to get in trouble.”