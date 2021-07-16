Ocean City police break up large fight near 10th street Boardwalk entrance

OCEAN CITY — Police officers broke up a fight involving several juveniles a little before midnight Thursday, a city spokesman said.
The incident took place on 10th Street, close to the Boardwalk.
Several people reported seeing a large group of young people involved in an altercation, witnesses said, adding there were at least 80 people involved.
Ocean City public information officer Doug Bergen said “a couple” of juveniles were entered into the stationhouse adjustment program, a juvenile diversion program, following the incident.
The program is a step beyond a curbside warning, which is when an officer gives the suspect a talking to at the scene, city officials have said.
Some of the juveniles mouthed off to the officers, Bergen said, but no officer was assaulted.
He said police are working to identify some of the other juveniles involved, so they can also be entered into the stationhouse adjustment program.
No names were released because of the ages of those involved. No injuries were reported.
In New Jersey, a stationhouse adjustment for minor offenses can include consequences for the juvenile, including community service or an order to pay restitution, but will avoid more formal charges or the potential of a formal record of juvenile delinquency. Proponents of the option say it is aimed at helping young people avoid further interaction with the juvenile justice system.
Opponents of the programs have said they believe it ties the hands of law enforcement.
"It all boils down to the exact same thing; the police cannot enforce the law," said Jody Levchuk, a Boardwalk business owner and City Councilman whose ward includes most of the Boardwalk. "They know the police can't do anything to them, except for this stationhouse adjustment."
Levchuk's parents had a Boardwalk business and he spent much of his youth on the Boardwalk. He said on Friday that large groups of teenagers are nothing new to the Boardwalk scene, nor is an older generation getting upset about it. He said he sees large crowds of teens every night.
"It doesn't seem like there's anything so terrible going on," he said, adding that the Ocean City Boardwalk remains extremely safe. What's different is the size of the crowds gathered in part through social media posts, and a confidence from juveniles that they will not face any serious consequences for bad behavior, he said.
There have been multiple reports recently from visitors and residents of large groups of young people gathering on the Boardwalk this summer.
Similar issues have arisen in other shore resorts this year. In Avalon, Mayor Martin Pagliughi last week ordered access to beaches closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily, and Boardwalk access closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
He, too, cited large gatherings this summer.
“The continuance of this order is to provide our local police department with the necessary authority to disperse large groups of individuals who are congregating in unmanageable numbers on public property which often results in unsafe and disruptive behavior,” Pagliughi said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
