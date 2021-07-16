Ocean City police break up large fight near 10th street Boardwalk entrance

Opponents of the programs have said they believe it ties the hands of law enforcement.

"It all boils down to the exact same thing; the police cannot enforce the law," said Jody Levchuk, a Boardwalk business owner and City Councilman whose ward includes most of the Boardwalk. "They know the police can't do anything to them, except for this stationhouse adjustment."

Levchuk's parents had a Boardwalk business and he spent much of his youth on the Boardwalk. He said on Friday that large groups of teenagers are nothing new to the Boardwalk scene, nor is an older generation getting upset about it. He said he sees large crowds of teens every night.

"It doesn't seem like there's anything so terrible going on," he said, adding that the Ocean City Boardwalk remains extremely safe. What's different is the size of the crowds gathered in part through social media posts, and a confidence from juveniles that they will not face any serious consequences for bad behavior, he said.

There have been multiple reports recently from visitors and residents of large groups of young people gathering on the Boardwalk this summer.