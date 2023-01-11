 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City play group open to children ages 3 to 5

OCEAN CITY — Errands to run? Chores to get done? Just want your child to have some fun?

Little Rec’ers is a play group for children ages 3 to 5 to meet others their age, get some wiggles out and play. Packages include a daily drop-in fee ($20), a 10-play card ($160) and a 20-play card ($240). There is no set schedule needed for your child. The program includes special visits from the Wetlands Institute, Cape May County Zoo, swim lessons, cooking and more.

The play group meets 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the Recreation Building at Eighth Street and Haven Avenue and runs through June 10. It is open to residents and nonresidents. Children must be fully potty-trained.

Register at ocnj.recdesk.com or in person at the Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1735 Simpson Ave. For more information, email playgroup@ocnj.us or call 609-525-9304.

